Sunil Pal reacts to Samay Raina returning with India's Got Latent season 2: ‘Apne mata pita ko bethaye, tab manunga’

While interacting with the media at a recent event of the movie September 21, Sunil was asked his views on Samay announcing season 2 of India's Got Latent. He said, "main khush hoon, main chahta hoon uss show mein, voh apne mata pita ko bethaye (I am happy. I want him to invite his parents to sit on that show)."

After the controversy last year, Samay Raina deleted all episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube. However, in his recent comeback comedy special, Samay announced that he would soon return with season 2 of the show, leaving fans excited. Now, comedian Sunil Pal , who had earlier called Samay a “terrorist” during the controversy, has reacted to the announcement.

When asked if he would like to go to the show as well? Sunil replied, "Main toh nahi jaaunga kyunki voh itna bada show hai, mere layak nhi hai, main toh bahut chota artist hoon. Lekin Samay Raina jab yeh show banaye toh judge banake aapne sage baap aur sagi maa ko aur sage baap ko bethaye jaise Kapil Sharma show mein Archana Puran Singh aur Navjot Singh hai. Apne mata pita ko bethaye aur unke saamne yeh show kare. Tab main manunga Samay hai (I won’t go because it’s such a big show and I’m not worthy of it. I’m just a very small artist. But when Samay Raina makes this show, he should make his own mother and father sit there as judges, like Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show. He should seat his parents there and perform the show in front of them. Only then will I believe there is real courage in Samay)."

Feud between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal The controversy began after Sunil Pal called Samay and Ranveer Allahbadia “terrorists” after they became embroiled in a controversy in February last year. Ranveer’s remarks about parents and sex triggered nationwide backlash, with multiple FIRs reportedly being filed against them. Several celebrities, including Mukesh Khanna and singer B Praak, also criticised Samay’s show and Ranveer’s comments.

On the occasion of World Laughter Day in May this year, Kapil Sharma reunited Samay and Sunil on his show. After Samay roasted Sunil during the episode, the comedian accused Kapil and others of conspiring against him. He claimed he was not mentally prepared for Samay’s roast and had been initially invited to perform stand-up, which did not happen.

Recently, a photo reportedly from the sets of India's Got Latent season 2 surfaced online. The picture appeared to show Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on the panel. However, neither Samay nor the actors have officially confirmed their participation yet.