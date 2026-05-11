Sunil Pal says he was ‘targeted’, Samay Raina was favoured on Kapil Sharma's show: 'They even cut out few of my jokes'

Recalling what happened behind the scenes, Sunil said, “I had no idea if Samay would be there. I was told that the episode will have stand-up comedians, and they might be there too. I was also told to come and do a stand-up segment there, not even an interview. I had even prepared a 15-minute-long sketch, and the director Anukul even finalised it. After I reached there, I got to know that these two were also there. I didn’t get a chance to perform my stand-up act. They even cut out few of my jokes”

Bollywood comedian Sunil Pal recently opened up about his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia on the occasion of World Laughter Day. The episode sparked debate online, with many viewers feeling that Sunil was being “insulted” during the segment as Samay repeatedly roasted him on the show. Now, in a recent conversation with YouTuber Suraj Kumar, Sunil claimed that several of his jokes were edited out and admitted that he felt targeted during the episode, while Samay was being “favoured.”

Speaking about the reactions during the episode, Sunil claimed that the atmosphere felt one-sided against him. He said, “You noticed right that it all became one-sided. Abhimanyu ki tarah mujhe gher liya gaya (I was targetd and cornered like Abhimanyu). A lot of people also noticed this, that people were purposely not laughing at my jokes, and giving extreme reactions to Samay's smallest joke, too. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been listening to comedians for 20 years, reacted to a small joke from Samay, saying, ‘Too good, you are the next Kapil’. Even Archana was not laughing at that jokes; she is someone who, if paid, will also laugh at the wind. But if she didn’t laugh, didn't you feel there was some planning?”

Sunil also alleged that several vulgar gestures and abusive words used during the episode were edited out before release. He added that he feels the entire segment may have been "pre-planned". However, he clarified that Samay behaves respectfully with him off-camera and often touches his feet.