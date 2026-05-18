RJ Mahvash defends Samay Raina, says she'll be a part of India's Got Latent season 2: ‘Humans make mistakes’

Comedian Samay Raina got embroiled in controversy in February last year after Ranveer Allahbadia faced backlash over his remarks about parents and sex on India’s Got Latent. Recently, Samay announced that he would soon be bringing back the show with a second season. Now, RJ Mahvash has revealed that she will also be a part of India’s Got Latent season 2. RJ Mahvash reveals Samay Raina invited her to India's Got Latent season 2.

RJ Mahvash confirms being part of India's Got Latent season 2 In a podcast with Pinkvilla, RJ Mahvash shared that Samay personally invited her to appear on the upcoming season of the comedy talent show. She said, “When we were shooting for a show, Samay asked me if I would attend the next season of his comedy talent show. And I told him I would definitely come for the show. I was watching it from the third spectacle. I had spoken to Ranveer (Allahbadia).”

Mahvash further defended Samay, Ranveer and Ashish Chanchlani, saying that despite the controversy, she continues to support them. “I didn't know them on a personal level. For me, Ranveer, Ashish and all of them were big people. So I called them for the trailer launch, and they all showed up. And so for me, that is real friendship. However wrong they will be, I will still support them. I agree that they were wrong, but humans do make mistakes. So let's not roast them further. Since I know them as humans and they are great guys. They never cross their line and disrespect others,” she added.

About the India’s Got Latent controversy In February, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani appeared on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent as panel guests. During the show, Ranveer asked one of the contestants a question related to parents and sex, which triggered massive outrage online. Multiple FIRs were filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva and Ashish following the backlash.

As a result, Samay removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube. Later, in April this year, Samay returned with his comedy special, where he opened up about suffering from anxiety because of the controversy. He also announced that a new season of India’s Got Latent would be launching soon.

Recently, Ranveer and Samay reunited publicly for the first time after the controversy on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode aired on Netflix on the occasion of World Laughter Day and also featured comedian Sunil Pal, who had earlier called Samay and Ranveer “terrorists” following the controversy.