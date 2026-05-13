Samay Raina roasts Varun Dhawan's new song from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, actor calls him ‘a**hole’. Watch

The clip shows Varun crooning his track but getting immediately interrupted by Samay, who cheekily roasts the song and says, “Aise nahi chalega gaana yaar (This will not work).” Varun responded, asking, “Why? I thought songs like this work.” Samay continued in his trademark dry humour and said, “Accha gaana banao, apne aap chalega yaar (Make a good song, it will work itself).” Varun responded, “S**t yaar, mujhe laga chal hi jaata aise (I thought it would work).”

Recently, Varun shared a video with Samay on his Instagram Story. The video showed Varun hyping his song, which is sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa, and has indeed become quite popular on social media, with many fans singing and making dance reels on it.

After braving a tumultuous phase following his show India's Got Latent controversy, comedian Samay Raina is back — and how. After roasting comedian Sunil Pal on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Samay has now taken a friendly dig at Varun Dhawan’s new track Wow from his film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. What’s the catch? He did it in front of Varun Dhawan himself.

However, Varun also didn’t let Samay go after his cheeky remark. He posted the video with the caption, “What an a**hole wow.”

Bollywood celebrities reacted to the post. While Karan Johar commented with laughing emojis, Gauhar Khan wrote, “Hahahaha I love Samay.” Janhvi Kapoor joked about Varun's gym attire and wrote, “Why u put this iron man design on ur chest.”

Samay Raina's comeback after Latent controversy After Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial comment resulted in Samay shutting down his popular YouTube show India's Got Latent, the comedian stayed away from the media for some time. He recently released his stand-up comedy special “Still Alive” on YouTube, where he talked about his experience of battling through the aftermath of the controversy. The video received widespread love from the audience and has crossed 60 million views on the platform.