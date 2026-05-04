Sunil Pal reacts to ‘humiliating’ encounter with Samay Raina, Kapil Sharma: Main usko humiliation…

One of the most unexpected team up in Indian comedy scene happened recently on The Great Indian Kapil Show when comedians Samay Raina and Sunil Pal came face-to-face. The episode was already quite exciting as Kapil Sharma brought together Samay Raina with podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps after their India's Got Latent controversy last year, which led to the show getting deleted from YouTube. Post that incident, Sunil Pal had bashed Samay for his style of “abusive” comedy on social media and in interviews, but their banter on the recent episode made the internet feel that the veteran comic was called in to get “humiliated”. However, Sunil doesn’t think so.

In one of his jokes, Samay took a dig at Sunil by saying he learnt abuses from the comments on Sunil’s comedy videos. Presenting his opinion on the whole matter and sharing his perspective on it, he tells us, “Main usko humiliation nahin maanta hun kyunki wo comedy show hai, and comedy show mein taang khichayi hoti rehti hai. Agar saamne aa jaye koi to aise maarne-kaatne to nahin daudenge, aisa to koi mann mutaav nahin hai. People will make jokes on each other, I made punchlines on him and he did the same. If it was a serious subject or a serious show, hamein shikayat karne ka haq bhi hota. Even Shah Rukh Khan (actor) becomes the butt of jokes on such a show, so mujhe koi shikayat nahin hai.”

Sunil shares that he was informed prior that Samay would be there on the show and he was told to talk about his stand on the kind of comedy he prefers. Ask him if his complaints with Samay got answered with this appearance and he says, “I don’t have a personal beef with anyone. It’s just a difference in opinion, and it’s not just with Samay but with any of these gen-z comedians who use abuses and profane language. Main to kehta hun aapke paas itna potential hai, internet aur education ka access hai, aapko sab cheez ka knowledge hai, to aapke subject to aur badhiya hone chahiye.”

The comedian adds, “Audience tak acchi cheezein pahuchni chahiye kyunki wo unka haq hai, par ghum firkar, wahi gaali galauch jata hai aur usse mera dil dukhta hai. It’s only my request to all these young comics that since you have all this access, utilise it well. Hamare paas to itni suvidha thi nahin to hamein to adjust karna padta tha, tab bhi humne saaf suthri comedy ka daaman nahin choda.”