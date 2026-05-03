Samay Raina fires back at Sunil Pal’s ‘aatankvaadi of comedy’ jibe in Kapil Sharma’s show: Aap brush kyun nahi karte

Comedians Sunil Pal and Samay Raina brought their real-life feud to the stage during the World Laughter Day episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, turning it into a full-blown roast. At one point, Samay Raina took a humorous dig at Sunil Pal, responding to the latter’s earlier remark of calling him the “terrorist of the comedy world.” Samay Raina and Sunil Pal have long shared a tense dynamic.

Samay quipped back with a playful jab, asking why Sunil doesn’t even brush his teeth.

Samay Raina hits back Sunil Pal was a special guest in an episode of comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s show The Great Indian Kapil Show, marking World Laughter Day, along with Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. It was during the conversation that Kapil brought up the controversial remarks Sunil and Samay had made in the past.

Stirring the pot once again, host Kapil Sharma joked about how Sunil had once called Samay the “aatankvaadi of comedy" (terrorist of comedy).

Kapil asked Samay, “Sunil bhai jab bhi manch par jaate hain hamesha bolte hain main Sunil Pal comedy ka laal aur Samay ko ye comedy ka aatankvaadi bolte hain. Aisa kaun sa aapne inko munh se grenade phenkte hue dekh liya? Kuch vichaar aap pesh karein (Whenever Sunil bhai goes on stage, he always says, ‘I’m Sunil Pal, the pride of comedy,’ and calls Samay a ‘comedy terrorist.’ Why is that? Have you seen him throw a grenade from his mouth?)”

To this, Sunil Pal said, “Kapil bhai agar ye muh se grenade maar dete toh achha tha, lekin jo ye maarte hain woh nahi saha jaata hai. Jo samajh mein nahi aata woh samaj mein nahi aata hai. Aur jo samaj mein nahi aata woh toh aatankvaadi hi hota hai na? (Kapil bhai, if he actually threw grenades from his mouth, that would’ve been better – but what he does throw isn’t something you can tolerate. What people don’t understand and don’t get accepted in society. And what isn’t accepted in society… that’s considered a terrorist, right?)”

Here, Samay responded, “Inko mujhse itni hi dikkat hai ki main kya kahoon, muh se grenade maarta hoon, main kya boloon, bataaiye jo bhi dikkat hai. Main mele mein perform nahi karta hoon, main ulti-seedhi baatein karta hoon. Mujhe aapse koi dikkat nahi sir, bas ek hi hai – aap brush kyun nahi karte ho yaar. (He has this much of a problem with me, what should I even say – that I throw grenades from my mouth? I don’t perform at carnivals; I talk nonsense. I have no problem with you, sir – just one thing: why don’t you brush your teeth)?"