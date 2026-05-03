Samay Raina fires back at Sunil Pal’s ‘aatankvaadi of comedy’ jibe in Kapil Sharma’s show: Aap brush kyun nahi karte

Comedians Sunil Pal and Samay Raina brought their real-life feud to the stage during the World Laughter Day episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, turning it into a full-blown roast. At one point, Samay Raina took a humorous dig at Sunil Pal, responding to the latter’s earlier remark of calling him the “terrorist of the comedy world.”

Samay Raina and Sunil Pal have long shared a tense dynamic.

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Samay quipped back with a playful jab, asking why Sunil doesn’t even brush his teeth.

Samay Raina hits back

Sunil Pal was a special guest in an episode of comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s show The Great Indian Kapil Show, marking World Laughter Day, along with Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. It was during the conversation that Kapil brought up the controversial remarks Sunil and Samay had made in the past.

Stirring the pot once again, host Kapil Sharma joked about how Sunil had once called Samay the “aatankvaadi of comedy" (terrorist of comedy).

Kapil asked Samay, “Sunil bhai jab bhi manch par jaate hain hamesha bolte hain main Sunil Pal comedy ka laal aur Samay ko ye comedy ka aatankvaadi bolte hain. Aisa kaun sa aapne inko munh se grenade phenkte hue dekh liya? Kuch vichaar aap pesh karein (Whenever Sunil bhai goes on stage, he always says, ‘I’m Sunil Pal, the pride of comedy,’ and calls Samay a ‘comedy terrorist.’ Why is that? Have you seen him throw a grenade from his mouth?)”

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{{^usCountry}} To this, Sunil Pal said, “Kapil bhai agar ye muh se grenade maar dete toh achha tha, lekin jo ye maarte hain woh nahi saha jaata hai. Jo samajh mein nahi aata woh samaj mein nahi aata hai. Aur jo samaj mein nahi aata woh toh aatankvaadi hi hota hai na? (Kapil bhai, if he actually threw grenades from his mouth, that would’ve been better – but what he does throw isn’t something you can tolerate. What people don’t understand and don’t get accepted in society. And what isn’t accepted in society… that’s considered a terrorist, right?)” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To this, Sunil Pal said, “Kapil bhai agar ye muh se grenade maar dete toh achha tha, lekin jo ye maarte hain woh nahi saha jaata hai. Jo samajh mein nahi aata woh samaj mein nahi aata hai. Aur jo samaj mein nahi aata woh toh aatankvaadi hi hota hai na? (Kapil bhai, if he actually threw grenades from his mouth, that would’ve been better – but what he does throw isn’t something you can tolerate. What people don’t understand and don’t get accepted in society. And what isn’t accepted in society… that’s considered a terrorist, right?)” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here, Samay responded, “Inko mujhse itni hi dikkat hai ki main kya kahoon, muh se grenade maarta hoon, main kya boloon, bataaiye jo bhi dikkat hai. Main mele mein perform nahi karta hoon, main ulti-seedhi baatein karta hoon. Mujhe aapse koi dikkat nahi sir, bas ek hi hai – aap brush kyun nahi karte ho yaar. (He has this much of a problem with me, what should I even say – that I throw grenades from my mouth? I don’t perform at carnivals; I talk nonsense. I have no problem with you, sir – just one thing: why don’t you brush your teeth)?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here, Samay responded, “Inko mujhse itni hi dikkat hai ki main kya kahoon, muh se grenade maarta hoon, main kya boloon, bataaiye jo bhi dikkat hai. Main mele mein perform nahi karta hoon, main ulti-seedhi baatein karta hoon. Mujhe aapse koi dikkat nahi sir, bas ek hi hai – aap brush kyun nahi karte ho yaar. (He has this much of a problem with me, what should I even say – that I throw grenades from my mouth? I don’t perform at carnivals; I talk nonsense. I have no problem with you, sir – just one thing: why don’t you brush your teeth)?" {{/usCountry}}

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In fact, Sunil also joked, “Brush karne ka zamaana chala gaya, main aaya hi yahan par polish karke hoon. Abhi bhi polish hee kar raha hoon (The era of brushing is over; I came here already polished. I’m still polishing myself).”

More about Samay Raina and Sunil Pal

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Samay Raina and Sunil Pal have long shared a tense dynamic, with Sunil previously making pointed remarks about Samay amid India’s Got Latent controversy. At that time, he also called out Ranveer Allahbadia for his problematic jokes.

In February 2025, Sunil Pal had given a scathing review of Samay's comedy. “I think that the time has come to take strict action against these so-called comedians who are actually not comedians but rather a blot on our societies. They are terrorists who use foul language and obscene content. They claim to be content creators, but they have no content and are not creators. I believe they should be punished with at least 10 years in prison for spreading such filth,” said Sunil, as quoted by Times Now.

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He was commenting on the controversy surrounding Samay's India's Got Latent show, where Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial jokes about parents and sex. He had even called out the makers of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati for inviting them on the show.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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