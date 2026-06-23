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Samay Raina gifts his autograph to Alia Bhatt, Sharvari after India's Got Latent S2; Alpha stars' reaction is unmissable

Samay Raina shared a members-only video showing BTS clips after India's Got Latent season 2 episode with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. 

Jun 23, 2026 09:22 am IST
By Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari recently appeared on the panel of India's Got Latent Season 2. While the episode has already left the internet buzzing with reactions, Samay Raina has now shared another BTS video from the shoot in the members-only section of his YouTube channel. In the video, Samay can be seen interacting with Alia and Sharvari before the shoot and presenting them with gift hampers containing a signed photograph of himself. Alia's reaction to the gift is unmissable.

Samay Raina gives a ‘precious’ gift to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari receive sweet gift from Samay Raina.

A clip from the BTS video has surfaced on Instagram, in which Alia can be seen talking about watching episodes of India's Got Latent before appearing as a panellist on the show. She revealed, "I have only watched Latent on my flight. You sent me that episode, and I was laughing loudly. I didn't realise Raha was sleeping next to me. I was disturbing everybody."

In February last year, Samay Raina became embroiled in a controversy over remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent. Multiple FIRs were filed against both Samay and Ranveer, and the comedian was forced to take down all episodes of the show from YouTube. Since then, fans had been eagerly awaiting his comeback.

In April this year, Samay released a new stand-up special on YouTube, Still Alive, in which he announced Season 2 of India's Got Latent, leaving fans excited. On 20 June, the comedian finally released the first episode of Season 2, featuring Alia, Sharvari, Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai as panellists. The episode received mixed reactions, with many viewers saying they missed the rawness of Season 1. The show is currently trending at No. 1 on Netflix and is also available to watch on YouTube.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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