Samay Raina gifts his autograph to Alia Bhatt, Sharvari after India's Got Latent S2; Alpha stars' reaction is unmissable

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari recently appeared on the panel of India's Got Latent Season 2. While the episode has already left the internet buzzing with reactions, Samay Raina has now shared another BTS video from the shoot in the members-only section of his YouTube channel. In the video, Samay can be seen interacting with Alia and Sharvari before the shoot and presenting them with gift hampers containing a signed photograph of himself. Alia's reaction to the gift is unmissable.

Samay Raina gives a ‘precious’ gift to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari receive sweet gift from Samay Raina.

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A clip from the BTS video has surfaced on Instagram, in which Alia can be seen talking about watching episodes of India's Got Latent before appearing as a panellist on the show. She revealed, "I have only watched Latent on my flight. You sent me that episode, and I was laughing loudly. I didn't realise Raha was sleeping next to me. I was disturbing everybody."

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{{^usCountry}} Samay then presented her with a gift hamper and when Alia saw the framed photograph featuring him, she burst out laughing at the text written on it, which read, "Always wanted to give my autograph to someone like you." Samay also gifted his autograph to Sharvari, and the actor could not stop laughing after receiving it. She added, "This is so precious and this has to go on my bedside table because I always wanted an autograph from Samay." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samay then presented her with a gift hamper and when Alia saw the framed photograph featuring him, she burst out laughing at the text written on it, which read, "Always wanted to give my autograph to someone like you." Samay also gifted his autograph to Sharvari, and the actor could not stop laughing after receiving it. She added, "This is so precious and this has to go on my bedside table because I always wanted an autograph from Samay." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans reacted to Samay giving Alia and Sharvari his autograph. One commented, "At least someone is living their dream of giving autographs." Another wrote, "One of the most wholesome moments." A third fan commented, "This guy can turn any moment into comedy, never serious, always iconic." Another simply wrote, "This is hilarious." About India's Got Latent Season 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans reacted to Samay giving Alia and Sharvari his autograph. One commented, "At least someone is living their dream of giving autographs." Another wrote, "One of the most wholesome moments." A third fan commented, "This guy can turn any moment into comedy, never serious, always iconic." Another simply wrote, "This is hilarious." About India's Got Latent Season 2 {{/usCountry}}

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In February last year, Samay Raina became embroiled in a controversy over remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent. Multiple FIRs were filed against both Samay and Ranveer, and the comedian was forced to take down all episodes of the show from YouTube. Since then, fans had been eagerly awaiting his comeback.

In April this year, Samay released a new stand-up special on YouTube, Still Alive, in which he announced Season 2 of India's Got Latent, leaving fans excited. On 20 June, the comedian finally released the first episode of Season 2, featuring Alia, Sharvari, Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai as panellists. The episode received mixed reactions, with many viewers saying they missed the rawness of Season 1. The show is currently trending at No. 1 on Netflix and is also available to watch on YouTube.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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