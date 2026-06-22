Alia Bhatt cheers for Main Vaapas Aaunga as Imtiaz Ali film sees 130% jump at box office: ‘The magic of the movies’

The messages, the videos, the tears, the conversations, the love… I’ve been reading and watching all of it, often with tears in my own eyes."

Sharvari shared a series of pictures from the last few days and BTS pics from Main Vaapas Aaunga. In one picture, she shared a report which noted how the film saw a huge growth and extra demand for more shows. She wrote in the caption, "I don’t know if there’s a greater feeling than seeing something you poured your heart into find a place in other people’s hearts.

"Every actor dreams of being a part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre. Seeing so many of you connect with Main Vaapas Aaunga the way you have has been incredibly humbling.

Thank you for showing up. Thank you for feeling every emotion with us. Thank you for carrying this film forward with your love.

My heart is very, very full."