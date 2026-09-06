Samay Raina stops contestant from joking about Ahmedabad plane crash on India's Got Latent 2: ‘Give a different answer’

Season 2 of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent is streaming on Netflix, and the latest episode featured Varun Dhawan, Medha Shankr, Nishant Tanwar and Sharon Verma. One of the contestants was from Ahmedabad and looked nervous as he tried to make everyone on the panel laugh with dog jokes and more. He even tried to crack a joke about the Ahmedabad plane crash before Samay stopped him.

Samay Raina stops Ahmedabad plane crash joke

A contestant on India's Got Latent recently tried to crack a joke about the Ahmedabad plane crash.

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A contestant called Vijay Poriya from Ahmedabad tried his best to make Samay, Varun and others laugh by cracking Bhediya jokes. To make him loosen up, Samay asked him, “You have a huge fear of flights, why? Are they very expensive?” He replied, “Yes. No. I’m from Ahmedabad, na? So, it wasn’t that,” as Varun, Samay and others nodded in understanding.

He then said, “But one year ago, I was just chilling on the terrace. I got a call from my friend who said, look to your left.” Samay then stopped him and said, “Can you give a different answer that we can keep? So, let me ask again. You have a huge fear of flights.” Vijay then joked, “They’re quite expensive, man,” making everyone there crack up.

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{{^usCountry}} An Air India flight scheduled from Gujarat to London crashed on June 12, 2025, minutes after takeoff. Of the 12 crew members and 230 passengers on board, only one passenger survived. On the ground, 19 people were killed, and 67 others were seriously injured. Samay isn’t getting permission to perform in Ahmedabad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An Air India flight scheduled from Gujarat to London crashed on June 12, 2025, minutes after takeoff. Of the 12 crew members and 230 passengers on board, only one passenger survived. On the ground, 19 people were killed, and 67 others were seriously injured. Samay isn’t getting permission to perform in Ahmedabad {{/usCountry}}

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After his set, Vijay said he wants the audience to attend live shows in Ahmedabad so they can create a space for comedy. When he asked Samay for a shoutout, he said, “Mera khud ka show nahi ho pa raha hai Ahmedabad main. (I am unable to do shows in Ahmedabad.” He added, “Ahmedabad authorities, if you’re watching this, let me do shows in Ahmedabad. I love performing in Gujarat.”

Varun looked surprised and asked Samay if he hadn’t performed in Gujarat, and was told he hadn’t gotten permission in the last year. “Really?” asked the actor, adding, “Do you want me to help you?” When Samay said yes, he cheekily said, “To phir chup rehna (Then keep quiet),” making everyone roll with laughter.

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India’s Got Latent controversy

In 2025, Samay, Ashish Chanchalani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ranveer Allahbadia found themselves in legal trouble for ‘promoting obscenity’ on India’s Got Latent. It happened after Ranveer and a contestant joked about parental incest. FIRs were filed, and a police investigation was launched. The issue was also raised in the Parliament in lieu of regulating platforms like YouTube. The video and eventually the show were removed from the platform. It received new life on Netflix.