Bhediya Varun Dhawan locks horns with Ayushmann Khurrana in Thamma, fans gush over viral cameo: ‘Pure goosebumps’

Back in 2022, when Shraddha Kapoor as Stree made an unexpected appearance in Varun Dhawan’s film Bhediya , several jaws were dropped. Varun later reunited with Shraddha on the battlefield in Stree 2 (2024) giving audiences one of the most epic cameos of all time. So today, when Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s next film Thamma arrived in theatres, fans eagerly waited to find out who from the past installments will join Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in their vampire rom com. The secret is out! Aneet Padda was introduced as Shakti Shalini while Varun returned to the universe as Bhediya once again, this time to lock horns with Mr Vampire aka Ayushmann.

Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya in Thamma has now gone viral and is winning the internet. Varun enters the scene in true hero style and fights Ayushmann Khurrana. Mid battle, after being thrown off the roof, Varun majestically transforms into a werewolf, making the audience roar in delight. He then throws Ayushmann across the ground, giving audiences an adrenaline rush. As expected, this cameo has emerged as a highlight of Thamma and is receiving lots of love online. Gushing over Varun’s comeback as Bhediya , one fan tweeted, “Thama: This is what you call a SOLID THEATRE EXPERIENCE. The second half is much better than the first half because the movie takes itself seriously. Ayushman aura is insane. VARUN DHAWAN AS BHEDIYA IS SUPERB AND THE UNIVERSE IS SET UP BRILLIANTLY 🔥🔥🔥🔥CONNECTIONS ARE SOLID.”

A netizen shared, “Tbh I don't mind some Edward vs Jacob as long as the visuals are great!,” whereas another Twitter review read, “VARUN DHAWAN as BHEDIYA in #Thamma 🔥🔥🔥🧨🧨🧨 Its a DIWALI for VARUN DHAWAN FANS !! He is the BIGGEST ATTRACTION 🥶🙏🏻 LITERALLY CRAZZZYY !! #VarunDhawan.” A netizen agreed and shared, “Varun Dhawan owns the BHEDIYA vibe… the energy, the intensity, it just elevates the film 🔥 #Thamma,” while another tweeted, “Varun Dhawan as Bhediya in #Thamma @Varun_dvn 🐺 PURE GOOSEBUMPS.💥💥💥💥.”

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the announcement of Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya 2.