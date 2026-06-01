New Delhi, The second season of "Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar", featuring Sanchita Basu and Dhawal Thakur, is set to stream on JioHotstar from June 19.

Sanchita Basu, Dhawal Thakur's 'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar 2' to release on JioHotstar on June 19

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The makers shared the release date on Monday as they released the trailer of the series. It will feature Basu and Thakur reprise their characters of Shanvika Chauhan and Kuldeep Kumar, according to a press release.

The upcoming season will have Thakur step into the shoes of a man torn between guilt and obsession, a man who once made a mistake that changed everything and now finds himself drawn back into a dangerous web of politics, power, and unfinished emotions.

Basu's Shanvika Chauhan emerges stronger and far more formidable. Navigating the ruthless corridors of power, she refuses to play by the rules, even if it means rewriting the meaning of relationships along the way.

Basu said her character steps into the space which is emotionally far more layered and unpredictable. "She's stronger, more guarded, and constantly questioning what love really means when power and betrayal enter the picture. What excited me most this season was that nothing is black or white every emotion comes with a consequence," she said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Thakur added, "Kuldeep is carrying the weight of his past throughout this season. He's emotional, conflicted, and constantly torn between what he feels and what the world expects from him. The trailer only gives a glimpse of how intense and personal his journey becomes this time. The scale has grown, but the emotional core remains very real." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thakur added, "Kuldeep is carrying the weight of his past throughout this season. He's emotional, conflicted, and constantly torn between what he feels and what the world expects from him. The trailer only gives a glimpse of how intense and personal his journey becomes this time. The scale has grown, but the emotional core remains very real." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The first season of the series released in 2024. It revolved around a love story of a rich girl and a poor boy, which later turns into a saga of intense class struggle, ego, and revenge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first season of the series released in 2024. It revolved around a love story of a rich girl and a poor boy, which later turns into a saga of intense class struggle, ego, and revenge. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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