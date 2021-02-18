Sandhya Mridul: I am very happy I didn’t jump in and die by just doing work I didn’t believe in

There might have been a lull in her work life, but things started looking up again in Sandhya Mridul’s career since 2019, and the actor attributes it to the rise of OTT platforms in the country.

“Thank God that things have changed because actors like me were waiting in the wings to do new stuff. We were doing the same stuff. We didn’t want to do it, we didn’t want to be stereotyped,” she says, and admits, it became very tough at one point where “one was without work because one didn’t want to make hay while the sun shines and keep doing the same kind of stuff”.

Mridul, who has starred in web series such as Mentalhood and Tandav, says it is good to see so many actors who were waiting for so long to get their moment in the sun, out today, including herself.

“I am very happy that I saved myself for this. I am very happy that I didn’t jump in and die by just doing stuff I didn’t believe in, which is why I still have that passion and have the excitement for my work. There are such versatile roles and it gives me a chance to do what I came here to do and for what I struggled for all these years,” shares the 45-year-old.

The actor, best known for her film roles in Saathiya in 2002, Page 3 (2005), Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007) and Angry Indian Goddesses (2015), has a couple of new series that she is going to be a part of and is looking forward to showcasing it to her audience.

“It feels good to have credibility and versatility as an actor. For me, to be given responsibility of roles is a big thing and the fact that people don’t see me in a stereotypical way. I used to always fight this urban image that I have. People would always consider me urban, cool girl but that was not me as an actor. I am capable of much more and I am glad things are happening now,” she ends.