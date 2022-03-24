Sangram Singh says he was told Payal Rohatgi was not right for him: ‘There was a Brahmin, who was a fraud...’

Indian wrestler Sangram Singh had recently declared that he will marry fiance Payal Rohatgi in July. The announcement came after Payal emotionally expressed her frustration at not being married despite dating Sangram for 12 years. She said it during an episode of reality show Lock Upp, where she is one of the contestants. (Also read: Sangram declares wedding date after watching Payal cry on Lock Upp)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ending all speculation about their relationship, Sangram had declared their wedding date. “Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner. We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all,” he had said in a tweet.

Now, in a new interview, Sangram has shed more light on what was stopping them from taking the plunge. He said that he was told Payal was not the right choice for him. Speaking about Payal and the potential fights they might have after marriage, he said, “Jahan do bartan hain, wahan aawaz to aayegi (In a house full of utensils, some noise can always be expected). But Payal is a very nice girl. I think she hasn't been understood. We both give a lot of freedom to each other in the creative space,” he said in an interview to The Times of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I remember a lot of people predicted that our relationship won't last. I was told Payal is not the right girl for me. There was a Brahmin who was a fraud; Payal used to get pujas done from him. I asked her to stop everything. When that man does not know his own future, how will he tell ours? Every relationship has its share of differences. But trust me, we have been thick and never taken a break in our relationship,” he added.

During an episode of Lock Upp, Payal got emotional when co-contestant Kaaranvir Bohra said that she wants a ‘slave for a husband.' Payal got upset thinking what Sangram's parents might think about it, considering there has already been so much delay in their wedding. She even said that Sangram's friends have been telling him not to marry her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He is not joru ka ghulam. Our marriage is already delayed for 12 years. I don’t want his parents to think Payal wants a joru ka ghulam and that’s why our wedding is getting delayed. How dare he get personal like this? Did I ever talk about his wife? Do you know we have been engaged for so long and we have not been married. And Sangram’s friends provoke him. We have been engaged for so long and we have not been married because we have not been able to come to a point. I want to get married to Sangram. People tell him, ‘You are a Jatt, this is how a woman should behave’,” Payal had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON