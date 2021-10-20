Satyajeet Dubey: Had to wait for 10 years for recognition. Many people are now paying attention to me

Satyajeet Dubey is thrilled that his OTT debut Mumbai Diaries 26/11 has been well received. He is happy that his character, Ahaan Mirza, too was appreciated. He recalls how he met filmmaker Nikhil Advani who shared the script with him and says, “Jo screen pe hai, woh behtar hi hai. On the script level, I felt it was a compelling story that I had to be a part of it. I am glad it turned out so well.”

The actor debuted with Always Kabhi Kabhi (2011), and featured in films including Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat (2015), Kerry on Kutton (2016) and Prassthanam (2019). He adds, “OTT’s been in India for 3-4 years and boomed since 2020, but sometimes you have to wait for the right kind of role. I didn’t want to be part of projects for the heck of it or for visibility. Even when I don’t have many choices, I don’t mind waiting for the right project or turning down the ones that don’t work for me. Your choices make your career.”

He admits that though he has done films, big and small, he never got such a reception as he did for Mumbai Diaries 26/11. “The recognition was long due. The love I am receiving is overwhelming. A lot of people are paying attention to me. I have been at it and doing my work. My artistic integrity and sincerity has been the same for all my projects. I guess, at times, it takes time for some people to get noticed. I had to wait for 10 years for recognition. It has been quite a journey. I hope filmmakers exploit the talent that I have to offer.”

Talking about his struggles, for Dubey the sign he got from the universe was bagging Shah Rukh Khan’s production as his debut. “After that film, when things didn’t work out, I always had faith that I know what I am, and what I have to offer as an artiste,” he ends.