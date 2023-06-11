Harman Baweja calls his haters 'Critic Roshans' in hilarious new video about his comeback with Scoop

Harman Baweja is back and how! The actor who made his very anticipated Bollywood debut with Love Story 2050 in 2008, opposite Priyanka Chopra, has made a fabulous comeback with Hansal Mehta's web series, Scoop. He has now featured in a Netflix video to give a powerful reply to all his critics but with a pinch of humour. He has called his haters ‘Critic Roshans’, making his fans remember how he was compared with Hrithik Roshan for his looks but it worked against him. Also read: Harman Baweja explains what happened on family ‘vacation’ after Love Story 2050 bombed at the box office

Harman Baweja gets his revenge in funny video

Harman Baweja has answered all his critics in a Netflix video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the video opens, Harman says, “Oh God! Please! Let me silence my Hrithiks. I mean critics. I thought I knew what the future would be but I was wrong. But, I was not the only one.”

Showing a framed news article that has the headline ‘Harman Be-waja’, the actor says, “Even they were wrong. I am Baweja not be-waja.” Showing another article with the headline ‘The future doesn’t look Roshan for him', he says, "You know what I call my haters, Critic Roshans. I'm looking to start my second innings in acting. No, no, no, no. I am not talking about Victory's sequel. I am talking about Scoop. Scoop on Netflix! Woohoo Woohoo!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the funny video, Netflix captioned it on Instagram, “Har-man mein Harman rehta hai because he lives in our hearts rent free. @hansalmehta’s #Scoop is now streaming only on Netflix!”

Fans react to Harman's funny video

All those who watched the show loved Harman's performance and hailed him in the comments section. His co-star Karishma Tanna reacted to the video with heart emojis. A person wrote in jest, “He has a bright FUTURE 2050 ahead of him.” “Soo gooddd Hritik! Sorry, Harman,” wrote another.

Many also seem to have not recognised Harman in Scoop. A fan commented, "I watched the whole series and now I realised who he is unexpectedly FAB performance." Praising him, a fan wrote, “He is amazing in SCOOP and I love that he can joke about himself.” Another commented, “Happy to see you back and waiting to see how it goes for you now! Best of luck.” One more called it “Undoubtedly the best comebacks so far from the industry”.

More about Scoop

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harman plays JCP Harshavardhan Shroff in Scoop. It also stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Harman Baweja, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani. The show is based on the real life story of Jigna Vora who was accused of murder of mid-day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in June 2011.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON