Harman Baweja explains what happened on family ‘vacation’ after Love Story 2050 bombed at the box office

Actor Harman Baweja of Love Story 250 fame is back with his new web series Scoop. He doesn't remind people of Hrithik Roshan anymore – the way he was compared during his early days – and sports a moustache in the Hansal Mehta show. He has now talked about having no intuition that his big budget debut film Love Story 2050 with Priyanka Chopra could bomb at the box office. And when it did, Harman says he and his family were left wondering what had actually happened. Also read: Harman Baweja says he'd hide newspapers so mom wouldn't read ‘mean’ things written about him Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja in a still from Love Story 2050.

Love Story 2050 was directed by Harman's father Harry Baweja and was his big budget debut. His mom Pammi Baweja had served as the producer along with his sister Rowena Baweja.

Harman on what happened after Love Story 2050 release

In a recent interview with Film Companion around the release of Scoop, the actor recalled the incidents after the poor box office performance of Love Story 2050. He said, “The day after it released, the four of us went on a vacation that wasn’t really a vacation. It was all four of us sitting in four different corners, wondering: What the f*** just went down?” He seems to have spoken about going on a trip with father Harry Baweja, mom Pammi Baweja and sister Rowena Baweja.

Love Story 2050 at box office

Love Story 2050 was released in 2008 amid high expectations. It opened at ₹2 crore nett, but wrapped up soon after with a mere ₹11 crore box office collection.

The Hindustan Times review of the film called it a ‘sheer torture'. An excerpt from it read, “Aspirins, tonics, syrups, head massage and bed rest might be advisable after viewing Harry Baweja’s Love Story 2050. If Mumbai in that year is likely to look, feel and sound the way it does here, you hope to be far away in the heavenly clouds. Or another planet.”

More about Love Story 2050

The film was about travelling to a utopian future-city of Mumbai in the year 2050. Priyanka Chopra was the female lead in the science fiction film which touched upon the theme of time travel. Many compared Harman's looks to Hrithik Roshan, hyping the movie even more. It's premiere was held in London, two days before its release on July 4. The special effects in the film were talked about a lot at the time but couldn't impress neither the critics nor the audience.

