Scoop trailer: Karishma Tanna plays a crime journalist who herself becomes the story in Hansal Mehta's gripping drama

Created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the upcoming Netflix series Scoop features Karishma Tanna as a star crime reporter Jagruti Pathak who finds herself as the prime accused in the shocking murder of another journalist. As she becomes the headline, she has to fight for her innocence as everyone believes that she got help from her underworld contacts to off her rival. (Also read: Hansal Mehta reveals he tells stories that will be lost over time: ‘They would be lost in jingoism of...')

Karishma Tanna in a still from the Netflix series Scoop.

The trailer shows Jagruti as the Deputy Bureau Chief of a newspaper who lands an interview with one of the big underworld names, Nana, who belongs to Chhota Rajan's gang. She has good sources with her informers and even the police, all of whom eventually turn on her when Jaideb Sen (Prosenjit Chatterjee) is murdered in cold blood. She becomes the main suspect and is sent off to jail. While most of the world believes Jagruti is guilty, she has to fight to clear her name. Throughout it all, her family stands by her side.

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub plays her supportive colleague and friend, while Harman Baweja plays a police officer. The gripping trailer shows how one woman's life gets turned upside down by one single accusation that everyone believes. Written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi, the drama is inspired by real events.

On YouTube, fans shared that they were eagerly awaiting the series next month. One fan wrote, "You know this show will be killing it when the name HANSAL MEHTA is attached to it." Another added, "This looks absolutely blockbuster...Karishma Tanna is killing as Jagruti Pathak." Yet another praised Prosenjit, who seems to have a key role in the series. They stated, "After Jubilee now this.. bumba da is on full form! Not to forget his recent Bengali critically acclaimed film Shesh Pata (The last page) released in April this year."

Produced by Matchbox Shots, Scoop is adapted from Jigna Vora’s book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. The rest of the ensemble cast features Deven Bhojani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Tejasvini Kolhapure, Shikha Talsania, Tanmay Dhanania, Inayat Sood, Swaroopa Ghosh, Malhar Thakar, Ira Dubey, Ishita Arun and Sanat Vyas. Scoop will premiere on Netflix on June 2, 2023.

