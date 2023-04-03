Secret Invasion trailer: Nick Fury returns for 'one last fight' against the Skrulls in new Marvel series. Watch

Marvel's upcoming series Secret Invasion brings Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) back from the dead as he attempts to stop the Skrulls from infiltrating the highest levels of power on Earth. As The former head of the Avengers, the broken down Fury has to figure out who are his allies and who wants him dead. He somehow becomes the most wanted man on the planet. (Also read: Secret Invasion teaser: Nick Fury returns, Emilia Clarke makes MCU debut and together they fight shape-shifting aliens)

Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) returns for a new war without the Avengers in Marvel's Secret Invasion.

The Disney+ Hotstar series teases the emergence of the Skrulls who have been waiting all this time to make their mark and take over Earth. It is up to a select few to try and contain this latest threat. Besides Samuel L Jackson, there are a few familiar faces that return for the upcoming series.

Ben Mendelsohn also returns as the shapeshifting Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel, as does Fury's trustworthy right hand, former Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). The trailer also shows Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes and Martin Freeman as CIA operative Everett K Ross who also have run-ins with Nick Fury. The tone of the Secret Invasion trailer is both dark and gritty and shows Samuel's Nick Fury at his most vulnerable.

There are also several new faces that join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) including Emilia Clarke as Talos’ daughter G’iah, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Skrull leader Gravik, and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as a shady MI6 agent. Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Killian Scott, Charlayne Woodard, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney and Katie Finneran are also part of the cast.

Last year, Cobie had shared about the series at the Marvel Studios Comic-Con presentation, “This is a darker show. It’s going to be an exciting thriller. You’re never going to know who people are — are they a Skrull or are they human?”

The series is based on the 2008 Marvel comic of the same name and will premiere on June 21. It is created by Kyle Bradstreet, who is also the series showrunner. Secret Invasion will be streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in India.

