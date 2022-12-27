Seema Sajdeh recalls son's reaction to her fumbling after a party in paparazzi video: 'For two days I was in hell...'

Seema Sajdeh was seen with Malaika Arora in the latest episode of her show Moving In With Malaika on Monday. The reality TV star opened up about her video from last month, in which she was captured fumbling outside a party by the paparazzi. Seema, who shares two sons with ex-husband Sohail Khan, opened up about her elder son Nirvaan Khan's reaction to her video as she discussed 'toxic' social media with Malaika. Also read: Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari look all glam; fans say 'timeless beauties'

In the video, Seema Sajdeh fumbled her steps outside the party venue; she was also captured by the paparazzi as she stumbled while talking on the phone. Seema, who is known for her Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, was at filmmaker Karan Johar's party in Mumbai. Her video was widely shared on social media and she was criticised by a section of online users. The reaction to Seema's video ranged from 'she's so high' and 'she has no clue what she's doing' to some saying she was making 'fake phone calls' to avoid the paparazzi.

Now, Seema has spoken about the incident, and recalled her son Nirvaan Khan's reaction to it. As her and Malaika spoke about their children facing scrutiny on social media, the latter told Seema, "I have seen videos of you in the recent past. I am sure, the same video has been seen by Nirvaan. Your babies have seen it. They are not silly, they are not dumb, they have seen it all." Responding to which, Seema said, "Nirvaan called me up (after watching her video), and he did not react to the video, but he was like 'what was that outfit?' and I was like 'is that what you have to say about the video'? But honestly, for those two days (after the video dropped on social media), I was in hell."

Further talking about her paparazzi videos, Seema said, "First of all, I am not denying anything. Listen, everybody does this, but I am the only moron, who just does not give a s*** and I am walking out like that. Listen, I was stuck in bed for 6 weeks (before that)..." Malaika chimed in, and added, "You were just having a good time, but people don't look at it that way. Why? Aren't women allowed to go out and have a drink or two and have a good time? You'll be labelled as 'oh my God she's loose, she has no character!' Why are we judged for everything?" Seema then said, "I am actually grateful for all the judgment because somewhere it has helped me become thick-skinned... you will react once, you will react twice, after the third time you are like 'whatever'... faceless, nameless people… I want to tell them they will be seeing it again…. Everybody has become judge and jury."

Sohail Khan and Seema met for the first time on the sets of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. Soon, the two eloped and married. They are parents to two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan Khan. Seema and Sohail filed for divorce earlier this year and ended their 24-year marriage. Before filing for divorce, they were living in separate apartments for quite some time.

