Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari look all glam; fans say 'timeless beauties'

Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey are best friends and the stars of the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Part of some of Bollywood’s most famous families, they are also women who run their various businesses. The four recently came together and posed for a picture looking all glammed-up. Fans reacted to Maheep, Seema, Neelam and Bhavana’s latest photo with many praising them by leaving comments like ‘timeless’, ‘gorgeous’ and ‘prettiest moms’. Also read: Farah Khan, Chunky Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh party with Sanjay Kapoor in Dubai on his birthday. See pics

On Friday, Bhavana, Maheep Kapoor, Seema and Neelam shared the same picture on Instagram, which was shot for a jewellery brand. In their caption they wrote, “Better together.” Commenting on Bhavana’s post, a person wrote, “Timeless beauties – all of you.” Another one said, “All beauties in one frame.” A comment also read, ‘Very pretty together.”

Commenting on Seema Sajdeh’s post, one wrote, “Seema looks dazzling.” Another one wrote, “Pretty women.” A comment on Neelam’s post read, “Ageless beauties – all of you.” While Maheep wore a beige pantsuit, Seema, Bhavana and Neelam were dressed in different shades of white. They all wore diamond jewellery.

Recently, Maheep was joined by Seema and Bhavana at actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday bash in Dubai. Celebs like Sania Mirza, Farah Khan, Chunky Panday and Anil Kapoor were also spotted at the party, as was Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, who was joined by wife Sara Bharwana.

Maheep, Seema, Neelam and Bhavana’s show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, and follows the glamorous quartet of BFFs with a star-studded friend circle. Maheep, Bhavana and Neelam's respective marriages to actors Sanjay, Chunky, and Samir Soni, is one of the highlights of the show. Seema and ex-husband, actor Sohail Khan, who had been separated for many years, filed for divorce, earlier this year.

