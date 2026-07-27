Seema Sajdeh tells ex-husband Sohail Khan to ‘stop being a pushover’ in Alliance: ‘Think about your boys’

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan is currently a contestant on the reality show Alliance. While his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, entered the show as a wildcard contestant, she has now been eliminated. Before her exit, however, Seema offered Sohail some important advice, urging him to stop being a pushover in the game.

Sohail Khan gets emotional about Seema Sajdeh's eviction.

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Recently, the contestants had to vote between Kushal Tandon, Aggu and Zaid Darbar for the role of Ace. Although Sohail had been close to Kushal since day one, he chose not to vote for him and instead supported Zaid. Later, he saved Bali instead of Nikhil or Dilbar, both of whom had been kind to him from the very beginning.

Seema Sajdeh gives advice to ex-husband Sohail Khan

Following this, the system introduced a new twist, asking the contestants to form alliances of three members each, which automatically left two contestants without an alliance. Bali did not support Sohail, and none of the other contestants wanted to form an alliance with either him or Seema. Eventually, Zaid stepped in and Daisy Shah opted out, resulting in an alliance between Sohail, Zaid and Payal.

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{{^usCountry}} Watching Sohail repeatedly get betrayed, Seema said, "There was a time that if someone crossed Sohail, he would do his maa-behan (He would give them hell). But he is not that person anymore. He needs to wake up and be that person and stop being a pushover." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watching Sohail repeatedly get betrayed, Seema said, "There was a time that if someone crossed Sohail, he would do his maa-behan (He would give them hell). But he is not that person anymore. He needs to wake up and be that person and stop being a pushover." {{/usCountry}}

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She then told Sohail, “Think about your boys. Will they like seeing their father in this light? With people treating him like this? Your children are watching. Be the badass, wake up. Do it for the boys.” However, Sohail did not seem too pleased with Seema's remarks and replied, "Don't put so much pressure on me."

As Seema and Daisy Shah were the two contestants left without an alliance, one of them had to be eliminated while the other would remain nominated for the entire week. Seema volunteered to leave the show, saying she now found it "toxic". She explained that she had made many friends during her time on the show and felt her purpose had been fulfilled. She also said she wanted to return home to her children.

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As Seema discussed her decision with Sohail, the actor became emotional and admitted that he would not be okay without her on the show. After Seema's exit, Sohail fell silent, with his disappointment clearly visible. The actor appeared upset that he would no longer get to spend time with his ex-wife in the house.

About Alliance

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Alliance is a reality competition series that premiered on Prime Video in 2026 and is hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu. The show features celebrity contestants from the worlds of television, films, digital content and sports, who compete in physically and mentally demanding challenges while forming and breaking alliances in a bid to survive the game.