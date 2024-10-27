Seema Sajdeh's son Yohan googled 'divorce' after her split with Sohail Khan: 'It hit him'

The new season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives has revealed more about the personal lives of the titular Bollywood wives. Seema Sajdeh, in particular, has opened up about her life post-divorce with actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan. On the show, she and her son Nirvaan shared how the divorce affected the family, particularly her younger son Yohan, who was a pre-teen at the time. (Also read: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh on dealing with trolls: 'I just delete negative comments') Seema Sajdeh with her two sons Yohan and Nirvaan

Nirvaan on Seema's divorce

In an episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Nirvaan addresses Seema and Sohail's divorce and tells her, “Your divorce was out publicly, and it happened at a time when he (Yohan) probably didn’t even know the term ‘divorce’. I have seen him, he used to search up the definition of divorce and what it is. It hit him; it’s all very new to him.”

Seema and Sohail met in the mid-90s and eloped to marry in 1998. The couple was married for 24 years before they separated post-pandemic and eventually divorced in 2022. Seema even moved from Bandra, where Sohail lives with his family, to Worli, a different location within Mumbai. Nirvaan also addressed how the move affected Yohan.

"All his (Yohan’s) friends are in Bandra. His life has been in Bandra. He was born in that house. We grew up in that house. Ultimately, you want your friends around, your family around. Now that you have moved to Worli, it becomes tough for us to migrate here to there. You have probably seen we don’t see you as often. I think you should move back to Bandra. You were more accessible to us then,” he told Seema.

Seema and Sohail Khan's divorce

On the show, Seema addressed how hard the divorce was for her and how she had trouble 'moving on' after that. On Fabulous Lives, she revealed that she had begun dating after her divorce. She introduced her boyfriend, businessman Vikram Ahuja, whom she was engaged to before she met Sohail.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix.