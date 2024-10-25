Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh on dealing with trolls: 'I just delete negative comments'

In the latest season, Seema, ex-wife of actor Sohail Khan, shared she has moved on and rekindled her relationship with her ex-fiance Vikram Ahuja.

On dealing with trolls

Speaking with ANI, she opened up about the feedback she has received for her stint in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, disclosing her way of dealing with negative comments on social media.

"Honestly, I have gotten a lot of love. I go through the feedback and to be honest when the negative comments come, I just go delete, delete, delete. Like, whatever the negative messages, if any, come. But to be honest they have been very, like, I can't even remember one negative. Everyone has been so nice and there's been so much love that I'm feeling. I am overwhelmed. I haven't even, like, gone through so many comments. As many as when as and when I open, I'm seeing and I'm just completely, like, thrown with all the love. I still ask myself, like, what have I done like that... it's that feeling," Seema said.

Seema and Sohail eloped and married in 1998 when they were in their early 20s. They filed for divorce in 2022. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Yohan and Nirvaan.

On the new show

In one of the episodes of the third season, Seema is seen having a conversation with her son Nirvaan about her "moving on".

She asked, "Everyone is talking about me moving out because I have moved on in my life. Do you hold a grudge on me for moving on in my life?"

Nirvaan assured her that he was happy for her. He replied, “No, absolutely not. Mumma, at some point, you will need a companion or a partner, and that's acceptable. If you are happy, we are happy for you. How long will you be in that stressful environment? It's stressful for me, you, and Yohan. Be happier.”