September 2026 K-dramas: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook and Lee Jun Hyuk headline star-studded month

September 2026 is shaping up to be a busy month for K-drama fans, with a mix of big-name stars, returning favourites and some genuinely interesting new stories. The line-up jumps from political thrillers and workplace comedies to complicated romances, historical drama and fantasy, so there is plenty to choose from. Whether you are in the mood for a tense power struggle, a messy love story, an unusual office comedy or a fantasy romance involving time travel, this month has something to add to your watchlist. Here are the K-dramas that deserve your attention.

1.Made in Korea Season 2

September 2026 K-dramas: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook lead a packed month of highly awaited shows.

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Made in Korea returns for Season 2 with a nine-year time jump, as Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin) rises to the top of the KCIA and expands his power and criminal empire. But his ambition comes at a price, with military factions closing in and his carefully built empire facing its biggest threat yet. Meanwhile, prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who lost everything after being framed, returns with one goal: revenge against Ki Tae. But this time, he is not the only one standing in Ki-tae’s way. Ki-tae’s younger brother Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), now a senior military officer, finds himself on the opposite side of the growing conflict.

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{{^usCountry}} As political power shifts following the 1979 assassination of President Park Chung Hee, the three men are pulled into a dangerous battle of power, revenge and loyalty. Directed by Woo Min Ho, the six-episode final season also stars Seo Eun Soo, Won Ji An, Jung Sung Il and Roh Jae Won. The series premieres September 9 on JioHotstar in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As political power shifts following the 1979 assassination of President Park Chung Hee, the three men are pulled into a dangerous battle of power, revenge and loyalty. Directed by Woo Min Ho, the six-episode final season also stars Seo Eun Soo, Won Ji An, Jung Sung Il and Roh Jae Won. The series premieres September 9 on JioHotstar in India. {{/usCountry}}

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2. The Ordinary Jackpot

The Ordinary Jackpot, also known as Lotto Winner Also Goes to Work, is a workplace comedy based on Seo In Ha's popular web novel. Starring Lee Jun Hyuk, the drama follows an exhausted office worker whose life changes after a lottery win. The story revolves around Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), a team leader at Hongseong International who wins 1.3 billion KRW, roughly $950,000. Instead of quitting, he keeps his job, knowing he now has enough financial security to stop worrying about his bosses. With nothing much left to lose, Eun Tae becomes far more confident and starts speaking his mind at work.

Yang Jun Ho (Seo Hyun Woo), a colleague who is frustrated after being repeatedly overlooked for promotions, while Oh Dae Hwan plays Jung Sun Hyuk, a rule-following team leader struggling with office politics. Written and directed by Yoon Young Bin, the series will air on tvN and stream on Prime Video in India from September 10 onwards.

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3. A Love Other Than Yours

Seo Kang Joon plays Nam Gung Ho, who has been with Ahn Eun Jin’s Lee Mi Do for 10 years. While Gung Ho believes marriage is the natural next step after being together for so long, Mi Do is beginning to have doubts. She is trying to make a name for herself as a film director while dealing with setbacks at work, leaving her unsure about both her career and where her relationship is headed.

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Their decade-long relationship has settled into a comfortable routine, but that comfort also brings questions they have managed to avoid. Things take a complicated turn when Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn) and Park Su A (Jo Aram) enter their lives and awaken feelings neither of them expected. As cracks begin to appear in their relationship, Gung Ho and Mi Do are left with a difficult choice: do they take the next step and get married, or is it time to find a love beyond each other? A Love Other Than Yours premieres on September 12 on Prime Video.

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4. The Scandal

Netflix is taking the story of Dangerous Liaisons to Joseon-era with The Scandal. Directed by Jung Ji Woo, the series dives into love, desire and manipulation, where a seemingly harmless game of seduction could have serious consequences.

Lady Cho (Son Ye Jin), a sharp and headstrong noblewoman who has little interest in following the rules society has laid out for her. She ropes Jo Won (Ji Chang Wook) into a dangerous challenge. A confident Joseon playboy, Jo Won enjoys romance but has no real faith in love. Lady Cho asks Jo Won to seduce Hui Yeon (Nana), a respected widow who has made a promise to remain faithful to her late husband. This starts off as a game and soon takes an unexpected turn as Jo Won begins to develop real feelings for Hui Yeon, while she too finds it increasingly difficult to ignore the attraction between them.

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The series is inspired by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 novel Dangerous Liaisons, which famously follows two former lovers who use seduction, manipulation and revenge as part of their twisted games. The period drama will premiere globally on Netflix on September 18, 2026.

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5. Dive into You

Yoon Ha Na (Bona), a hugely popular actor who has achieved fame across Asia. Despite her glamorous life and successful career, she struggles to understand and process her own emotions. The one person she has always felt comfortable opening up to is Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham), her longtime bodyguard and childhood first love. Everything changes when Woo Jae suddenly dies. Unable to come to terms with his loss, she finds comfort in their old memories and starts watching recordings from a camcorder that once belonged to him. What she does not expect is for the camcorder to somehow transport her back to the past, taking her to the time when she was 18.

Just when Ha Na thinks she has been given a chance to change Woo Jae's fate, things become even more complicated. An accident causes her soul to switch places with her fraternal twin brother, Yun Ha Ru. While she finds herself back in the past and determined to stop the events that lead to Woo Jae's death, she is left in the present trying to make sense of suddenly living in his sister's body. The series will be premiering on Viki on September 26.

6. Mission: Mompossible

he story follows two mothers who couldn’t be more different, but whose lives become closely connected through their children. Jo Mi Mi (Kim Hee Jung) is a devoted mother who has spent years putting her family first while running a samgye-tang restaurant. After years of sacrifice, she reaches her limit as her three grown-up children continue to bring new problems into her life. In contrast, Jeon Jin Hee (Kang Kyung Hun) is a successful CEO who has always put her career and ambitions ahead of family.

Mi-mi’s youngest adopted daughter, Kang Da Mi (Jung Min Ah), dreams of becoming a fashion designer. Her life takes a turn when she starts working for Cha Seung Yoon (Dong Ha), the chief designer at Hwanggeum Apparel. Having grown up in the US after losing his parents in a childhood accident, Seung Yoon returns to South Korea determined to uncover the truth about their deaths. As Da Mi and Seung Yoon’s lives become intertwined, family secrets, workplace conflicts and old wounds begin to surface.

Mission: Mompossible, also known by its literal Korean title Mom Has Gone Crazy, is a 120-episode KBS1 family drama premiering on September 28, 2026.

From the political chaos and revenge of Made in Korea Season 2 to the workplace madness of The Ordinary Jackpot, complicated romance in A Love Other Than Yours, Joseon-era seduction in The Scandal, fantasy twists in Dive into You and family drama in Mission: Mompossible, the month's line-up covers almost every major genre.