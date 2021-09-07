Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sex Education 3 trailer: Strict new teacher wants to fix Moordale's horny teens problem, Otis gets a moustache

Netflix has released the trailer for the third season of their hit show, Sex Education. The new season will bring back Otis, Maeve, Eric and others.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield in Sex Education season 3.

Netflix has shared the first trailer for their upcoming comedy series, Sex Education's third season. The new season will bring back Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson and others.

This year, Moordale Secondary School get a new headteacher, played by Girls star Jemima Kirke. She comes with one agenda--to fix the school's sex-crazed teens. Moordale is being dubbed the ‘sex school’ even in local media and she has set out for an image clean-up. Of course, the students are less than willing to support her.

RELATED STORIES

The school's resident sex-therapist, Otis is still not on talking terms with his crush, Maeve. He has also refused to do anything about the school being taken ‘backwards’ by the new teacher. Eric and his boyfriend Adam are finding out new facets to their relationship. Adam has decided to make their relationship official, even if his jock friends try to make things difficult for him.

The new season, which will have eight episodes, will see, "Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam have made their relationship official and Jean has a baby on the way," according to the official plotline.

Also read: Sex Education review: Netflix pops 2019’s cherry with its best show in months

Also joining the cast this season -- Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s more successful older brother; Dua Saleh as Cal, a non-binary student at Moordale; and Indra Ove as Anna, the foster mother of Maeve's sister Elsie. Sex Education is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven.

The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. The third season is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo.

