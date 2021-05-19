Shahid Kapoor is feeling 'FOMO' as Raj & DK drop The Family Man 2 trailer, Manoj Bajpayee reacts

Shahid Kapoor is feeling left out after director-duo Raj & DK released the trailer of The Family Man 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The Jersey star is set to make his digital debut with the duo.

On Wednesday, the director duo shared the trailer of the highly-anticipated season 2 on Twitter. "As promised. This summer. We bring you #TheFamilyManSeason2," they captioned the tweet. Shahid shared the tweet and said, "I’m full FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) LOMO lelo etc etc."

Shahid's reaction left Manoj in splits. He took to the thread of the tweet and dropped a few laughing emojis. Raj & DK added, "Hahaha... @BajpayeeManoj nailed it!!"

Earlier this year, Shahid confirmed that he was collaborating with the director duo on a yet-to-be-titled show. Like The Family Man, the series will also stream on Amazon Prime Video. In a statement, the actor said, "My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them,” he said, adding, “I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience.”

The actor has already begun filming for the project. He had previously shared videos from the set on Instagram. The series also stars Raashi Khanna.

The Family Man 2, on the other hand, has Manoj and Priyamani reprise their roles from the first season. But the new episodes will feature Samantha Akkineni, who makes her digital debut with the show. Samantha essays the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil and his new nemesis. The new season will also feature Seema Biswas, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Shreya Dhanwantary, Mahek Thakur and Vedant Sinha.