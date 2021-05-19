Step inside Samantha Akkineni's luxurious Hyderabad home featuring in-house pool and vertical kitchen garden, see pics

Samantha Akkineni is a popular name among South cinema viewers. Having starred in numerous hit movies in Tamil and Telugu, Samantha is all set to take on the digital space with The Family Man season 2. The star is married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya and resides in Hyderabad with him. The couple shares two pet dogs, Hash Akkineni and Drogo Akkineni.

The actor has shared several pictures from her house in Hyderabad, giving fans a sneak peek into her home. Samantha is often photographed unwinding and performing yoga beside an in-house pool.

She has also set up a vertical kitchen garden in which she grows numerous vegetables and uses them in her everyday cooking.

Samantha has also shared glimpses of her all-white bedroom. The room is well-lit and ample space to move around and even meditate.

The couple's kitchen is a modern space with brown cupboards surrounding a cooking platform. On Samantha's birthday last year, Chaitanya was seen baking a cake for her.

Here's a look at a few other spaces of her home.

Also Read: The Family Man 2 trailer: Manoj Bajpayee is caught between Samantha Akkineni's deadly plans and marriage woes, watch

In her upcoming season of The Family Man, Samantha plays the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamilian. She is the new nemesis of Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari. The trailer was released on Wednesday, giving a tease of her character.

Creators Raj and DK, in a statement, praised Samantha. "The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and ‘danger really has a new face’ — Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast. We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. Hopefully, the new season will be worth the wait,” they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON