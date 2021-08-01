Shahid Kapoor shares tattooed look from Raj and DK’s series, Raashi Khanna jokingly grumbles about being ‘ghar ki murgi’

Shahid Kapoor, who will soon make his digital debut with Raj and DK’s Amazon Prime series, gave fans a sneak peek of his look from the show. As he waited for his shot, he shared a video, in which he was seen sporting two neck tattoos. He turned to face the camera, winked and smiled.

“Waiting on set call me soon @rajanddk … cant wait to share the frame with @actorvijaysethupathi sorry @raashiikhanna I’ve got too used to having you around on set,” Shahid Kapoor wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, tagging his co-stars, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna.

Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj and DK, commented, “Shot ready! Let’s roll!” Raashi Khanna joked about being undermined. “Ghar ki murgi daal barabar (Familiarity breeds contempt)...! Anyway, everything is excused for @actorvijaysethupathi sir. I had similar emotions today..!! Ask @rajanddk,” she wrote.

Fans, meanwhile, showered love on Shahid. “Uffff… that wink though,” one said, while another wrote, “Oh lord! I just died a little.” A third commented, “Best four seconds of the day spent here staring at the man.”

Raj and DK’s show will reportedly be a quirky drama thriller and is their ‘favourite script’ so far, they said in a statement. During an Instagram live in June, Shahid said that he was anxious to see how he would be received by the audience in a digital space. “I’m very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform,” he said.

Also read | Ram Gopal Varma toasts enemies on Friendship Day: ‘Chances of your wife running away with your best friend are more’

Talking about the challenges of the OTT space, he said, “You can’t just be okay if people like you for a couple of hours. They need to be interested in your character, connect with you and you need to hold their attention for 9-10 episodes. I don’t think I’m experienced in that space. So it would be interesting to see how people react to me on that platform.”