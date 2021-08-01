Ram Gopal Varma toasts enemies on Friendship Day: ‘Chances of your wife running away with your best friend are more’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, also known as RGV, has an unusual take on Friendship Day and rechristened it as ‘Enemyship Day’. In a series of tweets, he celebrated foes as he pointed out the downside of having friends.

“The problem with helping a friend is, next time he needs help, he will again come to u only #HappyEnemyshipDay,” RGV wrote. “Good thing about enemies is that they can’t betray you like how friends do #HappyEnemyshipDay,” a follow-up post read.

The problem with helping a friend is, next time he needs help, he will again come to u only😳 #HappyEnemyshipDay — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 1, 2021

Good thing about enemies is that they can’t betray you like how friends do 😳#HappyEnemyshipDay — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 1, 2021





RGV claimed that ‘enemies are more courageous because they face you’ and criticised treacherous friends who ‘backstab’. “An enemy robs while a friend steals #HappyEnemiesDay,” another tweet read.

Enemies are more courageous because they face you unlike cowardly friends who backstab you 😳#HappyEnemyshipDay — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 1, 2021

According to RGV, friends can make one ‘lose confidence’ in their specialties. “Enemies take ur strengths seriously and friends make u lose ur confidence in those strengths #HappyEnemyshipDay,” he wrote.

In his final tweet, RGV said that there is a higher possibility of one’s wife eloping with one’s best friend as opposed to one’s enemy. “Chances of ur wife running away with ur best friend are more than running away with ur best enemy #HappyEnemyshipDay,” he wrote.

Ram Gopal Varma favours enemies over friends.

RGV is known for directing films such as Rangeela, Satya, Kaun, Company, Bhoot and Sarkar. He won the National Award for scripting the political crime drama Shool (1999).

His next release is Ladki, starring Pooja Bhalekar and touted to be ‘India’s first martial arts film’. In a tweet, he said, “In LADKI ⁦@PoojaBofficial⁩ is playing a die hard fan of legendary MARTIAL ARTISTE, BRUCE LEE ..LADKI is India’s 1st Martial Arts Film in the sense that it is ultra realistic without using any wire work..All action done in real time by Pooja herself.”

RGV also frequently shares vintage behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of his films, including Satya and Sarkar.