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What Heidi Broussard's heartbroken fiancé Shane Carey said after her murder, ‘I still don’t believe it’

Shane Carey, the fiancé of murdered mom Heidi Broussard, expressed his disbelief over her death and the involvement of her friend Magen Fieramusca.

Jun 01, 2026 03:26 pm IST
By HT US Desk
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Shane Carey, who is the fiancé of murdered Austin mom Heidi Broussard, spoke out after she was found dead in a plot to steal their newborn baby. In a 2020 interview, he said he was still in disbelief that someone so close to them, her best friend Magen Fieramusca, was allegedly involved in her murder.

What Shane Carey said

Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter Margot Carey (L), and Magen Fieramusca (R)(Austin Police Department, Courtesy of Humble Police)

In an exclusive interview with ABC News on Good Morning America in January 2020, Carey told reporters that he still cannot accept what happened. He said, “I’m waiting for that text message, like, ‘Hey sweetie, how we doing?’ … Just waiting to hear her voice. I still don’t believe it. I just don’t believe it. It’s really not real.”

He added that Broussard deserves more than what happened to her.

He said, “She deserves more. She deserves way more.”

Carey also said he wanted to face Fieramusca and ask her why. He said, “I want to look at her straight in the eyes and ask her why? That’s all I want to say. There’s no reason for any of this.”

“She was the best mom, best person you could ever meet. She had like 25 best friends because everyone wanted to be her best friend. I don’t understand what happened, still," he said of Broussard.

The case

Heidi Broussard was strangled to death in December 2019. Her body was found in the trunk of Fieramusca’s car in Houston. Her newborn daughter Margot was found alive at the same house and was later reunited with Carey. Fieramusca was arrested and charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

The case was featured in the Lifetime movie Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard, which was released on Netflix on April 17.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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