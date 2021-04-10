Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Sharad Kelkar: People will get bored of watching content on phone, and obviously head to cinemas
web series

Sharad Kelkar: People will get bored of watching content on phone, and obviously head to cinemas

Stating that theatres are not going anywhere, actor Sharad Kelkar calls it an “irreplaceable experience”.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Actor Sharad Kelkar was last seen in Laxmii (2020).

Digital platforms have certainly become an important medium of entertainment in the past one year, but Sharad Kelkar feels that theatres would never lose out on their popularity even amid the pandemic. The actor adds that there is no basis to the whole OTT vs theatre debate.

“I want to make a very bold statement that theatres are not going anywhere. It is an irreplaceable experience. First of all, you can’t watch a film and enjoy it on your phones or TV or laptops as you can in cinemas. That’s the reason why films always used to come first in cinemas and then on TV,” he says.

The actor has been a part of films as well as OTT projects such as web series Rangbaaz Phir Se, Special OPS, The Family Man, Black Widows and web released films including Laxmii and Darbaan (both 2020).

While the 44-year-old enjoys being a part of OTT medium, he notes, “We all enjoy the theatres experience. And cinemas will remain because people will get bored of watching content on their small phones and obviously they would want to go to theatres. They would want to get the real big screen experience.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

The Crown stars Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies on Prince Philip's death

Money Heist Season 5: Actors playing Professor, Tokyo and Berlin share pics

Falcon and The Winter Soldier Ep 4's ending leaves fans in shock

Pratik opens up about life before and after Scam 1992 in Humans of Bombay post

Having said that, Kelkar feels that it is going to be a mix of both for actors as well as for the audiences, hence there is no question of one outshining the other.

“Now people have already started going to cinemas. Hopefully, when all the big films will release, ‘83 and Sooryavanshi, you will see the number of audience going to cinemas also increase. But there is a parallel world called the OTT that is of course going to stay here. There is a different kind of content that we get on OTTs which we can’t get in films because there are certain limitations. So both will survive together and I can see a great future in entertainment industry,” he concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP