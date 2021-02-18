Sharib Hashmi: No role is big or small

Known for his roles in OTT series ‘The Family Man’, ‘Scam 1992…’ and film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, actor Sharib Hashmi feels that finally he has arrived.

“A lot of work was happening but to be able to distinguish oneself was a distant call till ‘TFM’ was released. I call it a major turning point of my career. It gave me all what I aimed for and of course a memorable character that will be remembered by all. I am absolutely thrilled with the second part of the series as its twofold more in every department. My character of JK Talpade has been more enhanced in terms of depth and intensity,” said the ‘Phullu’ actor during his ongoing visit to Lucknow.

Sharib believes that no role is big or small if it’s for good script and with fine director. He said, “It’s absolutely true that an interesting story with a right maker can do wonders for any actor. The size of the role becomes totally irrelevant. I mean, when I accepted ‘Scam…’ it was for Hansal (Mehta) sir only. Also, we as actors are living in one of the best phase with OTT platform opening avenues for a large number of unreleased films. Like, my film ‘Darbaan’ recently streamed and won so much praise for all of us.’

Currently, the versatile actor is busy with multiple projects of them a few are being shot in UP. Talking about his work he said, “I’m in Lucknow to shoot for ‘Mission Majnu’ with actor Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna. I’m very excited with the role as a lot has gone into the making of my character. Then, I have wrapped ‘Paaglait’ that was again shot in UP. So, you can say I am on cloud nine these days as I would like to put it — Zindagi Gulzar hai. (laughs).”