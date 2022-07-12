Shayank Shukla:There is much to learn and do for me

Seen in projects like Jabriya Jodi and Sunflower, actor Shayank Shukla is ready to take up any challenge posed to him if he gets to play anything different on screen.

“I am happily doing it all — changing my looks, gaining and losing weight. I am director’s actor. After five-round of auditions, my director asked me to put on weight for my next release. So, I was eating, in fact hogging on food, whatever came my way to put on those extra 5-7 kgs to look the character that has pot belly. Being on a chubby side also did help. So, it was in 25 days I gained and then once the film got wrapped in November and I again had to shed 9 kgs in 5 months for the second season of an OTT series,” says the UPite.

After playing a pivotal role in TV show Chandragupta Maurya and earning a tele award nomination for the same, Shukla decided to keep away from the small screen.

“Being single, I don’t have many responsibilities. When I left Kanpur, I was in a different frame of mind. It was only after reaching Mumbai I realised that how difficult is it to sustain. Yaha sir pe chhatt hona bahut mushkil hai. I had to go through a drilling 500 auditions to eventually start my career. That’s more the reason that once you get into the swing we need to plan our career well. I have to make a profile for myself and my focus for now is OTT and films. That’s where I am getting correct opportunities so no point in dividing my concentration by doing television.”

Talking about what future beholds for him, he says, “Next, I will be seen with Amitabh sir (Bachchan) and Rashmika Mandanna in the film Goodbye followed by series Dhan-aabad. Sunflower-2 is also on the cards along with digital film Jaadugar. So, I have to give my all to make a place for myself in Bollywood. I decided to make the most of the good roles coming my way. There is much to learn and do for me.”

