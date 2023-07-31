Sheena Chohan: Getting to work with big names is the greatest learning

Actor Sheena Chohan, who has shared screen with biggies like Mammootty in The Train (2011), Madhuri Dixit in Fame Game (2021) and Kajol in The Trial (2023), asserts that for any newcomer it’s important to stay unperturbed as it’s only then one can raise the bar as an artiste.

Sheena Chohan

“I feel, absolute focus is the key! One has to value the opportunity without getting intimidated even for a second. There is no scope to err or else you would lose the momentum! I have been constantly on a roll getting to work with some big names be it actors or makers and I call it the greatest learning of all that no institute can provide. I remember telling myself that I should learn from them not only the way they sculpt their characters but also how they project themselves in day-to-day life,” says The City of Dreams 2 and Ex Mates actor.

On working with Kajol, Chohan adds, “She is a very sorted actor and a live wire on sets. I never seen her taking even the slightest pressure before her scenes. It was like a dream come true as she has been my favourite actor for the longest. Doing court room scenes with her, while playing the role of Jasmine Lobo, it was a grilling experience but at the same time, I loved the challenge the script brought for us.”

With a career of over six years in the Hindi industry, Chohan feels that getting the right projects at the right time has helped her to keep the graph up. “In the industry visibility and getting your name included in noticeable projects is like an asset for any actor. This also helps you to reach a much larger audience. I am super excited to play a pivotal role opposite Marathi star Subodh Bhave who plays titular in Aditya Om’s Hindi historical biopic Sant Tukaram this will be followed with another film Justice and an international project Nomad

