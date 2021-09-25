Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shefali Jariwala: Filmmakers are seeing more in my eyes now rather than my body

Shefali Jariwala says she is being offered a variety of pertinent scripts and characters as opposed to earlier.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Shefali Jariwala will be seen in web series, Ratri Ke Yatri season 2.

Having started her career as the Kaanta Laga girl in early 2000, Shefali Jariwala believes that it is only now that filmmakers are seeing her in a new light, and tapping on her acting chops, rather than focusing on just her looks.

The actor, also a fitness enthusiast, has reached this conclusion after observing the kind of work that is coming her way.

“I am getting to play these (important) characters now. Back then, I was only getting glamorous roles to play. It was just not something that I saw myself doing anymore because I have done that,” she says, adding, “Now, I don’t know how it has changed, but it has changed so beautifully. Filmmakers have started seeing me in a new light, they are seeing more in my eyes now, rather than my body. The kind of characters that are coming to me are different.”

The actor majorly attributes this change to the advent of the OTT space. “Web has been able to make that (change) possible for me. I am shooting every month now. Every character I am playing is very beautiful, stories are very substantial and I am happy to contribute to such scripts,” gushes the actor, who is currently working on two OTT projects including season 2 of Ratri Ke Yatri, in which she will be seen in a de-glam avatar.

While the 38-year-old is totally enjoying this phase in her career, what she is thoroughly enjoying is going back on set and shooting amid the pandemic.

“I find a lot of peace when I am working. It has been one-and-half-years since I stepped foot on a set, and I finally broke that and started shooting. I am very happy that I could be part of such a wonderful show like Ratri Ke Yatri . It was an emotional experience portraying the character of a prostitute, and understanding their plight. At the end of the day, they are women and they have emotions and dreams,” she shares.

