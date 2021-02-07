Sheha Wagh takes inspiration from

Playing a cricket captain and star batsman in her debut OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’, actor Sneha Wagh has taken inspiration from the likes of MS Dhoni and Mithali Raj. “I have incorporated calmness of captain cool and aggression of Mithali to carve my character because I think balance of both are required on the field,” said the ‘Jyoti’ and ‘Ek Veer ki Ardas...Veera,’ actor during her ongoing shoot in Moradabad.

Sneha confessed that earlier, she had never played cricket. “I have watched the game a lot many times because I hail from a family where cricket is like a religion! This connect did surely help me. My entire effort was to look like a cricketer on the field and not an actor. For that I took coaching to learn techniques and mastered straight drive and pull shot.”

Talking about her on-field injuries she said, “Leather balls have hit me a number of times and once I got hit on the chin which was a bit scary. But then, we switched to non-leather ball. Over the time I have learnt to remain focused. I’m not an expert but it has started to show in my body language.”

Sneha took up the role to come out of the zone of playing elderly characters. “Whatever, I have done may look typecast but everything has been very unique for me. This surely is out of the box and nowhere, close to what I had done so far. I hope this show will break that image and people will now take me as an actor with multiple shades.”

However, she is open for TV shows too. “I look for good work be it any medium...just that it should challenge me. The difference is that on TV it’s all about hero, heroine and villain. Here, we have an ensemble cast but every character has its own unique presence. That’s the beauty of OTT, writers and makers.”

She last played Mura in ‘Chandragupta Maurya’ and Anjana in ‘Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram’.

The actor has been shooting in the biting cold since January. “It’s first time I’m working in this part of the country and for a Mumbaite its too chilling. I have done outdoor shoots in Punjab for ‘Veera’ and Rajasthan for ‘Jyoti’ but those were portions. This one we are shooting from start to end in Morabadad so we got the chance to touch the soul of the city. I am surely going to miss being here a lot.”