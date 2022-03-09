Shekhar Kapur to adapt Amish Tripathi's Shiva trilogy into a web series

Shekhar Kapur is all set to direct a series based on author Amish Tripathi's books. Amish's Shiva trilogy will be adapted into a web series. It is yet to be announced onwhich streaming platform the new series will be showcased. (Also read: Shabana Azmi cherishes working with Emma Thompson on Shekhar Kapur's film)

The immortals of Meluha, The Secret of The Nagas and The Oath of The Vayuputras were published in 2010 and were widely appreciated. Sharing his excitement over the development, Amish tweeted a news article and wrote, "Can't think of a better team than @shekharkapur, @RoyPrice and @Suparn to bring the Shiva Trilogy and the world of Meluha to an OTT platform! Very excited to share this news with all of you!"

Shekhar Kapur will direct the new series while writer Suparn S Varma will be the showrunner and also direct, according to a report in the The Variety. International Art Machine will back the new project.

The website quoted Shekhar as saying, "Amish’s Shiva Trilogy has been India’s great publishing sensation, crossing every age and class. It’s not just mythology, it’s modern storytelling at its best. Lending itself to a beautiful international series.”

Apart from the web series on the Shiva Trilogy, International Art Machine also announced The Kitty Party to be created by Preity Zinta and Dibakar Banerjee's political drama Gods.

In 2020, Shekhar had announced that he began working on his new project What’s Love Got To Do With It?, starring Lily James and Emma Thompson. It is slated to release in UK cinemas in 2022 and will be Shekhar's first film in more than a decade. Earlier, he had planned a film on water scarcity with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput but it was shelved.

