Shilpa Shinde shares family kicked her out of her own house; says ‘main anaath hoon’ in emotional confession on Lock Upp

Television actor Shilpa Shinde has been making headlines ever since she entered the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While her frequent clashes with fellow contestants have often dominated the conversation, this time it was a deeply personal confession that caught everyone's attention. During the latest episode, Shilpa opened up about a painful chapter of her life, leaving not just her fellow inmates but also viewers on the internet emotional.

Shilpa Shinde makes an emotional confession

Shilpa Shinde reveals she was thrown out of her house by her family.

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In the latest episode, Shilpa was forced to reveal one of her secrets after Shivangi Joshi gave away her secret and put her at risk for the week. Shilpa revealed, "Log family family bolte hain, logon ke pass family nahi hoti aur mere pass family hoke bhi main anaath hoon. Main koi sympathy gain nahi kar rahi hoon. Main shelter house main rehti hoon jab bhi aati hoon aur Karjat mera second home tha but ab voh mera first home hai. Kyunki I have almost left Mumbai. (People keep talking about family. Some people don't have a family, but even though I have one, I feel like an orphan. I'm not saying this to gain sympathy. Whenever I come here, I stay in a shelter home. Karjat used to be my second home, but now it has become my first home because I have almost left Mumbai)."

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "It's been three years. I had undergone shoulder surgery, and my brother was influenced by his wife. My mother, in turn, was influenced by my brother. On the fifth day after my surgery, I was forced to leave my own house. Now you'll ask, 'Were they really so bad that they threw you out?' No, circumstances were created because they knew I am a woman with a lot of self-respect. I left the house at 11 pm that night. My mother didn't stop me because she had come under my brother's influence." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "It's been three years. I had undergone shoulder surgery, and my brother was influenced by his wife. My mother, in turn, was influenced by my brother. On the fifth day after my surgery, I was forced to leave my own house. Now you'll ask, 'Were they really so bad that they threw you out?' No, circumstances were created because they knew I am a woman with a lot of self-respect. I left the house at 11 pm that night. My mother didn't stop me because she had come under my brother's influence." {{/usCountry}}

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Shilpa revealed that she could relate to Harshad because, in many ways, she sees herself in him. She added, "When you're always available for people, they take advantage of you. They use you, and you become a doormat. I have been the doormat in my own family.

Whenever I go to Mumbai and check into a hotel, people ask me, 'Don't you live here?' Every time, I tell them that I have a lot of guests at home and that I need some privacy. The truth is, I will never speak to my family again. I've even written my will stating that I have no relationship with them. People ask me why I'm doing this show. The reason is that I want to build a shelter home, not just a home. That's why I'm here. I don't want anyone's sympathy. This is simply who I am."

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Shilpa added that people often feel depressed because they do not have a family, it is equally painful to have one and still not feel its presence. She revealed that she has not met her mother for a long time. Although she wants to see her, she claimed that her mother has been influenced by others and only speaks to her over the phone, often finding excuses not to visit her in Karjat.

Addressing the criticism she receives, Shilpa said she knows many people consider her "toxic" and believe she cannot get along with others, but she no longer lets such opinions affect her. She added that these experiences have made her emotionally detached when it comes to relationships. Calling it her truth, Shilpa said she was thrown out of her own house and feels that while others present a picture-perfect image of their families, her reality has been very different.

About Shilpa Shinde

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She best known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, a role that earned her widespread recognition and made her a household name. She began her acting career in the late 1990s and has appeared in several television shows, including Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai, Sanjivani, Miss India, and Chidiya Ghar. In 2017, she won the reality show Bigg Boss 11, further cementing her popularity. She is currently a part of Lock Upp, a reality show hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The show is available to watch on Netflix.