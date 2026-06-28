Shreya Kalra vs Yogesh Rawat, Sufi Motiwala vs Varun Yadav: Lock Upp 2 contestants' unfinished feuds, rivalry explained

Before the Lock Upp contestants even began competing inside the house, a couple of them had already brought their old rivalries into it. While most of the celebrity contestants are meeting each other for the first time, two rivalries have made their way into the reality show. From Shreya Kalra's bitter fallout with Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary to Sufi Motiwala's long-running spat with influencer Varun Yadav, here's a look at the feuds that could spice up the new season.

Shreya Kalra vs Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary

All about the feud between Lock Upp season 2 contestants.

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The feud traces back to Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary's stint on Splitsvilla X6. The duo formed a strong connection and quickly became one of the most-loved couples on the dating reality show. However, their relationship fell apart after a major twist brought Yogesh's ex-girlfriend, Ruru Thakur, into the villa.

Yogesh was forced to choose between Ruru and Akanksha as his partner for the remainder of the competition. He ultimately chose Ruru, leaving Akanksha heartbroken. The decision sparked massive backlash online, with fans criticising Yogesh and rallying behind Akanksha. The drama intensified during the finale when Yogesh claimed that he had met Akanksha after the show and confessed that Ruru's wildcard entry and his decision to choose her were pre-planned. Akanksha admitted that she forgave Yogesh after hearing him out because he was emotional and apologetic.

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{{^usCountry}} Soon after, another controversy erupted. Contestant Suzzane claimed that Yogesh and Akanksha had been secretly meeting and even living together, alleging that they had cheated on Ruru. Fellow contestant Asmita further fuelled the speculation by sharing a picture of Yogesh resting his head on Akanksha's shoulder. Ruru later claimed that Yogesh had never informed her about meeting Akanksha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after, another controversy erupted. Contestant Suzzane claimed that Yogesh and Akanksha had been secretly meeting and even living together, alleging that they had cheated on Ruru. Fellow contestant Asmita further fuelled the speculation by sharing a picture of Yogesh resting his head on Akanksha's shoulder. Ruru later claimed that Yogesh had never informed her about meeting Akanksha. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The controversy divided social media, with influencer Shreya Kalra openly criticising both Yogesh and Akanksha. On her podcast, Shreya branded Yogesh a "cheater" and accused him of manipulating Akanksha by planning Ruru's entry into the show. Yogesh never publicly responded to her remarks. Following the finale, Shreya also slammed Akanksha for allegedly not being a "girl's girl" by meeting Yogesh behind Ruru's back. She further accused Akanksha of running paid negative PR campaigns against her on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy divided social media, with influencer Shreya Kalra openly criticising both Yogesh and Akanksha. On her podcast, Shreya branded Yogesh a "cheater" and accused him of manipulating Akanksha by planning Ruru's entry into the show. Yogesh never publicly responded to her remarks. Following the finale, Shreya also slammed Akanksha for allegedly not being a "girl's girl" by meeting Yogesh behind Ruru's back. She further accused Akanksha of running paid negative PR campaigns against her on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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Their rivalry spilled over to the premiere of Lock Upp. When Uorfi Javed was asked to explain Yogesh and Akanksha's complicated history, Shreya mocked Yogesh by repeatedly saying "Clock it"—a phrase often used by Ruru during Splitsvilla. The exchange quickly escalated into a heated argument, with Shreya once again calling Yogesh a "cheater" and claiming that more truths about him would eventually come to light.

Sufi Motiwala vs Varun Yadav aka Laali

Another rivalry that has already grabbed attention is between Sufi Motiwala and influencer Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laali.

During the Lock Upp premiere, Sufi accused Varun of bullying him and revealed that the two had previously had an unpleasant encounter at a mutual friend's gathering.

Sufi alleged that Varun behaved in a homophobic manner, saying, "The first time I met him, inhone mujhe ghair liya tha aur ek gaana bajaya tha aur mujhe 'chal naach, chal naach' bol rahe the. I am not your friend. Main aapko nahi jaanta, phir aap aisa kyun kar rahe the? (he first time I met him, he surrounded me and played a song, saying, 'Come on, dance! Dance!' I am not your friend. I didn't even know you, so why were you behaving like that with me?)"

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He further claimed that the situation became so uncomfortable that he and others eventually asked Varun to leave the house. "We felt uncomfortable and unsafe. I feel unsafe even right now," Sufi added.

Varun denied all the allegations and assured Sufi that he would ensure he felt comfortable inside the Lock Upp house. However, Sufi made it clear that he wanted Varun to stay away from him. With tensions already running high, these rivalries are expected to be one of the biggest talking points of the season.

About Lock Upp season 2

While most of the other contestants do not appear to share any known history with one another, these existing rivalries are likely to add an extra layer of drama to Lock Upp. New conflicts are also expected to emerge as the inmates compete to survive in the game. Another face-off to watch out for is between Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra, who were also seen getting into a heated argument during the show's premiere. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp streams on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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