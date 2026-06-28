Fans back Shreya Kalra as she calls out Ram Kapoor's controversial gangrape joke on Lock Upp 2: ‘Disgusting’

Reality show Lock Upp Season 2 started streaming on Netflix on Saturday. The show is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. In the latest episode, Farah welcomed TV actor Ram Kapoor and questioned him about his controversial statement from the past, in which he compared his hectic promotional schedule to feeling gang-raped. The remark had received widespread backlash on social media and also led to a clash between Ram Kapoor and digital creator Shreya Kalra. Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra clash on Lock Upp 2.

Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra clash Farah told Ram Kapoor, "Your fans were deeply disturbed by this and read it. Some people said that you have lost your mind along with your weight." Riteish pointed out, "When you say these things, it leaves an impact on society and your fans."

However, though Ram Kapoor expressed regret over his comments, he also described them as part of his "sense of humour." He said, "This is my sense of humour, and it has always been like this. This can never be changed. I learnt a lot that day because I was sitting with children of my kids' age. But it will not make me serious. You should learn and move on. You should not lose your smile, love, laughter. Nothing is worth losing that."

Shreya found Ram's clarification insincere and lashed out at him, saying, "You are 52, you are my father’s age. How are you still learning and moving on at this age? Using gangrape as a joke, it is not a joke. Do you understand what girls go through when things like this happen to them? Instead of taking accountability, you are saying that you will learn and move on. You have such a big platform. There are so many people watching you. You need to take accountability. You are 52, you are still learning. That’s a big shock to me."

Ram stayed calm during Shreya's outburst and responded, "I hope I learn all my life. I hope till I die, I learn. I hope I am a child till I die. You have your own views. I have mine." In the background, shocked Farah Khan can be heard saying, “Oh God.”