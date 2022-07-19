Shweta Tripathi says ‘story sells’ as she defends Mirzapur: ‘People will not watch just guns and gaali'

Actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma recently opened up about her hit show Mirzapur when asked about the audience preferring violent content over comedy. While the actor is keen to explore comedy roles, she said that as long as the story of a project is good, it will be appreciated. She was last seen in The Gone Game Season 2.(Also read: The Gone Game 2 review)

Shweta will be next seen in the third season of the Amazon Prime Video show Mirzapur. She will appear as the much-appreciated character Golu Gupta. Talking about it, she previously refused to reveal any details about forthcoming season of the series except that Golu will be seen doing 'a lot' this season.

Now talking about the ongoing clash between comedy and violence-related content, Shweta told ETimes, “I think the story sells, not violence. Because the audience wants to be entertained. So as long as the story is good, it will be appreciated. The biggest examples of films that did well without violence are 3 Idiots, Dil Chahta Hai or Lagaan. None of the films had violence but still, they did wonders at the box office."

“So if you talk about Mirzapur and remove all the characters, then people will not come to theatres to just see guns and hear 'gaalis (cuss words)'. So the audience is coming to theatres to watch the characters, not to see which guns they are going to handle this time,” she further added, citing example of Mirzapur.

Shweta last appeared in the second season of the Voot series The Gone Game, alongside Sanjay Kapoor, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Arjun Mathur and others. She will next star in a comedy film, Kanjoos Makkhichoos, opposite Kunal Kemmu. She will start filming for the second season of the Netflix series Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein in the upcoming months. She also has M for Mafia, directed by Sumit Saxena, where she will be essaying the role of an acid attack survivor.

