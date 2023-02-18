Simran Kaur: Actors now have plenty of options!

Actor Simran Kaur will start shooting for her next OTT project in Lucknow from February 27. Last seen in music video Man Bawra Yeh for singer Kavita Seth and Danish Sabri, she plays an artiste in the show.

“Directed by Amit Pandey, I will be shooting for the series Persona opposite actor Sarfaraz Ansari. It’s a female oriented script in which we will show a journey of an artiste. This is going to be my second visit to the city,” she says.

Kaur says she had been shying away from doing TV. “I could not think of being bound with a show that keeps me engaged the whole month. For actors and influencers, there is lot of work on social media and it is well-paying also. So, due to plenty of options actors don’t need to jump on any project. I have learnt it the hard way, that’s why now I am very cautious about picking up work. Now, it’s more important to know who we are working with and what will be the fate of the project,” she says.

“When I was very new, I was desperate for work. I was modelling and aspiring to be an actor. So, I did an episode in web-show Confessions where the role was bold. I was brainwashed and got influenced and later realised that it was a blunder,” she recalled.

Kaur feels that scenario is now much better and people are more aware. “Thereafter, I did not take up any project and got into social media followed by music videos Love Marriage (2021) by Gur Singh and Khamoshi (2022) by Faridoon Shahryar. Now, I am restarting with this OTT show followed by a music video for singer Utkarsh Saxena,” she says.

Sharing her journey, Kaur says: “After my college in Delhi, I took up a job. Social media started evolving then (2015). I opened my account and got active on it. It has been a long journey to have 2 million followers but now things run on auto-pilot mode. It’s well paying and gives opportunity to actors like us to be choosy about work.”

