Singing or acting, I just put all my heart into it: Sehnooor

Singer-actor Sehnooor, best known for the song Badan Pe Sitare featuring reality star Asim Riaz, finds acting and singing both on the same page as a profession.

Currently shooting for OTT debut project in Ayodhya, she says, “For me singing and acting is one and the same thing. When singing one has to connect with its lyrics, get into the character and then express. I find it quite similar to acting. I am a performer so be it singing or acting, I just put my heart into it and express.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Girlfriend singer says that she is learning on the go. “I have done couple of serials and music albums which has given me fair amount of idea about facing the camera. I am learning everyday as it’s a never-ending process. My co-actor Pawan Singh is a Bhojpuri star but like me he too is making his Hindi debut with the crime thriller Prapanch on OTT.”

Shoot for the same is on since a fortnight. “I have been around for two weeks but due to our hectic schedule I could not get time to explore this beautiful city. This is my first visit to Lucknow and Ayodhya and I love the hospitality and the amazing food out here.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Without divulging much she adds, “I am playing a fun-loving bindaas village girl who is full of life. In real life too, I am much like her and the only difference is that she hails from village while I am from Hyderabad and shifted to Muscat Oman and came back for a Computer Science Engineering degree. The rural part was a bit challenging for me but then that’s the fun of being an actor and everyone is helping me to get into the skin of the character.”

For now, Sehnooor is focusing more on acting. “I have more series and films lined-up after this. For now, singing is on hold but as soon as I get a window, I will surely come up something on music front as well,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}