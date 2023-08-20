So You Think You Can Dance winner Fik-Shun Stegall's Chikni Chameli performance stuns Nora Fatehi. Watch

So You Think You Can Dance season 10 winner Fik-Shun Stegall recently appeared on the dance reality show Hip Hop India on Amazon miniTV and enthralled the judges as well as the audience with his dance performance. The dancer from Las Vegas, US danced to Katrina Kaif's hit dance number, Chikni Chameli and set the stage on fire. Also read: Nora Fatehi on why filmmakers don’t want to cast her in lead roles: 'Only four girls are getting projects nonstop'

Fik-Shun Stegall's performance

Fik-Shun Stegall on Indian dance show Hip Hop India.

Fik-Shun Stegall showed some gravity-defying hip hop moves as he grooved to Chikni Chameli on stage. He was in a printed red and yellow shirt, black denims and white sneakers but removed the shirt later and used it as prop.

After his power-packed performance, judges Nora Fatehi and Remo D'Souza joined him on stage. Other contestants too joined him on stage and showered with sneakers in celebration. Nora blew away a stack of papers on Fik-Shun in the absence of confetti. Blown away by his performance, Remo asked him, “Tu kya pagal hai, aisa koi nachta hai kya (are you mad, does anyone dance like this)?” and went on to plant a kiss on his cheek.

The viewers too looked impressed with Fik-Shun's performance. As a video was shared on Instagram, a fan wrote, “Outstanding performance god bless you brother.”

Recently, top 6 finalists were chosen on the show Hip Hop India. Remo walked out of the sets saying that he cannot chose between such amazing dancers.

More about Nora Fatehi, Remo D'Souza

Both Remo and Nora have established themselves in the field of dance. He is a choreographer and has also directed flms like the ABCD franchise and Race 3.

Nora has delivered several hit dance numbers like Dilbar, Saki Saki, Garmi, Naach Meri Rani and Jehda Nasha. Talking about the importance of dance in her life, Nora had told Hindustan Times in April this year, “Dance is a part of my identity, it’s a destined relationship that not only shaped my existence as ‘Nora Fatehi’ and bridged a connection worldwide wide with millions and millions of people. My relationship with dance has created an opportunity for me to express my artistic self and to simultaneously inspire people globally.”

