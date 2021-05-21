Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Sohum Shah says he's making an anthology of 10 films, hints about Tumbbad 2
Sohum Shah says he's making an anthology of 10 films, hints about Tumbbad 2

Sohum Shah's untitled anthology had already completed the shoot on three of the 10 films. Sohum will be seen next in Maharani.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Sohum Shah is known for his work in Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus.(Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Actor-producer Sohum Shah, known for films like Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus, said his next project is a horror anthology of 10 movies.

The actor, who was recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull, will also feature in the untitled anthology, which has so far completed shoot on three films.

"I am making an anthology of ten films. It is a horror. We are making it for OTT but no platform has been locked yet. Of the ten films, we have shot three of them; the remaining are yet to be shot. Things have got stuck because of the lockdown," Sohum told PTI.

The actor, who will produce the anthology through his company Recyclewala Films, is simultaneously working on two web-series.

"The first is a sci-fi-comedy series and it has an interesting story. There is also a series based on Bihar and it is again a comedy. Besides these two projects, we are also working on few films," he added.

When asked about the sequel to his 2018 critically-acclaimed film Tumbbad, Sohum said there are a few ideas for the follow-up but the team is yet to begin work on the script.

The mythological horror film, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, featured Sohum as a man in search of a hidden treasure in the 20th century British India village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

"I believe in destiny. When we were making Tumbbad we thought we would make it in 2012 and had planned to release it in April 2013. But it took seven years to make.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor says he can't be 'okay' with dad Boney leaving his mom for Sridevi, but can 'understand' it

"Tumbbad 2 will have its own destiny. It will be made only when it is destined to. We have three-four ideas but nothing concrete for developing the script," Sohum said.

The actor, who hails from Rajasthan, is currently awaiting the release of his web-series Maharani, headlined by Huma Qureshi. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the political drama is set in 1990's Bihar and will feature Sohum as a politician.

Also starring Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, and Vineet Kumar, the show will start streaming on SonyLIV from May 28.

