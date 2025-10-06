‘Some new Indian shows are horrendous’: Sanjay Gupta says it's frustrating how bad OTT has become

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta often takes to his X account to share his opnions and comments on new releases, Bollywood trends, and candid takes on what changes the industry needs to make. In his latest post on X, the filmmaker noted that the recent slate of releases across OTT platforms has not met his expectations, leaving him extremely disappointed. (Also read: ‘Can we please learn our lesson?’: Sanjay Gupta slams stupid trends of promotions, lauds Saiyaara's pre-release strategy) Sanjay Gupta opens up on new releases on OTT platforms.

What Sanjay said

Taking to his X account, Sanjay said, "Simply FRUSTRATING how bad all the new stuff on OTT is. Stray exceptions like TASK are just not enough MONSTER: THE ED GEIN STORY is unbearably bad. Some new Indian shows are HORRENDOUS. Thank God for YouTube."

Sanjay is all praise for Mark Ruffalo's Task

Sanjay mentioned the only exception to a good release being Task, which has been released on JioHotstar. The new show follows a Philadelphia-based FBI agent (played by Mark Ruffalo) who leads a task force against a backdrop of intense family drama. The show, which premiered to rave reviews, is created by the maker of Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby. It consists of 7 episodes.

Sanjay had previously praised Task in a separate tweet, which read, "Dark, atmospheric, moody... TASK on HBO is superb. Such consistency of great quality from them."

Meanwhile, Sanjay felt Monster The Ed Gein Story was not upto the mark. Released on Netflix, is the latest installment in the series that previously chronicled Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez Brothers. Created by Ryan Murphy, it dramtises the life of one of America's most notorious serial killers.

Sanjay is the director behind films like Aatish, Kaante, Kaabil, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala. The filmmaker had previously praised the success of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, and also Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 in his tweets.