Sourav Ganguly gatecrashes Khakee: The Bengal Chapter 'shoot', channels rage against Greg Chappell in 'audition'. Watch

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly showcased his acting skills in a promo for the upcoming series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, where he played the role of a police officer. In a nod to his past, Sourav revisited his infamous rivalry with former Australian cricketer and coach Greg Chappell, who took over as Indian cricket coach from 2005 to 2007. Also read: Interview | Khakee The Bengal Chapter star Saswata Chaterjee: ‘A housefull board is more important than Oscars to me’ Sourav Ganguly in a promo for Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

Sourav Ganguly takes a swing at acting

On Monday, Netflix released a promo for the upcoming series, which featured Sourav. The video begins with a surprise visit from Sourav, who crashes the set of the web series and offers to take on a role. The show's creator briefs Sourav on a character that perfectly aligns with his bold personality - an "honest and aggressive" police officer. He is seen taking on the opportunity.

Following this, Sourav is seen gearing up to film an emotionally charged scene, he's tasked with unleashing his aggressive side on camera. The former cricketer appears slightly apprehensive, and struggles to tap into the required intensity. At that moment, someone on the set asks him to remember what makes him angry. And that is when he recalls his rivalry with Chappell. A clip of a lookalike of the Australian, donning India's iconic training kit, is showing, shouting instructions. Following that, Sourav is seen yelling at the camera.

In the clip, he is also seen beating criminals, and other action scenes. When he is told to perform all the action scenes within 8 seconds, he gives up his desire to act. And instead agrees to take up the task of promoting the series.

Fans react

The promo has sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking to social media to express their excitement about his acting skills and wittiness. Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote, “You are already in our team @souravganguly ..@netflix_in what says @jeet30 ??”

One social media user wrote, “Script Writer needs a raise”, with another writing, “We got Dada roasting Greg Chappel before GTA 6”. One social media user called it “incredible”, with one adding, “My man just redefined marketing - Dada in uniform, Netflix in top form”.

Fans were particularly impressed by the humorous reference to Sourav's past rivalry with Greg Chappell, praising the former captain's ability to poke fun at himself and his infamous feud.

One comment read, “Dada vs Greg Chappel in Netflix. Absolute CINEMA”, with one fan writing, “Disclaimer: No Chappell was hurt (or involved in any controversies) in the making of this film, mate”.

“The employee who had the Greg Chappel idea, give him a raise,” wrote one fan, with another fan mentioning, “Netflix got Dada roasting Greg Chappel”.

One social media user shared, “Dada roasting Chappel”, and another noting, “They did Greg Chappell bad in this video”.

“O my Chappell," one fan shared, and one fan wrote, “Hats off to the screen writer, specially the Chappel part”.

More about Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter features Jeet Madnani, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee. The cast is rounded out by Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty and Shraddha Das. Set in Kolkata in the 2000s, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' revolves around a thrilling story of crime, corruption, and law enforcement. The series follows a dedicated IPS officer's fight against powerful criminals and politicians to bring back peace and justice.

The series is directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray. Showrunner Neeraj Pandey has co-written the script along with Debatma Mandal and Samrat Chakraborty. The show will premiere on March 20 on Netflix.