Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirms season two: 'Almost feel like you leave us no choice'
web series

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirms season two: 'Almost feel like you leave us no choice'

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed a second season of the show. Netflix has not yet announced a second season.
Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed season two of the show.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 03:09 PM IST
AP |

The creator of Netflix's Squid Game says the hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Due to the show’s global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” he said at a red carpet celebration for the show Monday night.

“It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will be back and he’ll do something for the world,” explained Hwang.

Netflix has not formally announced a second season. The series, starring Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun and others in the ensemble cast, centres on people who are so desperate for money that they agree to take part in a series of schoolyard games with a deadly twist.

RELATED STORIES

The dystopian survival drama from South Korea is said to have become Netflix’s biggest-ever TV show. With that success has come global recognition for its stars.

Model-turned-actress Jung Ho-yeon is used to travelling for the fashion world. But this time when she flew from Korea to Los Angeles, she met her first fan at the airport, an immigration officer who asked her for her autograph.

Actor Park Hae-soo, who plays Jo Sang-woo in the series, said he “made the big decision” to start an Instagram account.

“Now I really wanted to communicate with the world and everybody, so I started my Instagram account,” said Park.

The lead actor, Lee Jung-jae has been working in Korea for over 25 years. Now his life has changed because he’s also recognized on the streets of America.

“That’s amazing, right? People just go around and say hello,” said Lee. “So I really don’t know how to respond to all the love. It’s so great to be able to meet the fans who have loved and watched the show so much."

Also Read | Lee Min-ho greets fans with folded hands as he joins Squid Game stars at LACMA Gala 2021, watch video

The cast and creator all have dreams of working in a Hollywood production someday, with Jung jokingly calling out, “Hey guys, call our agent!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
web series netflix
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Decoupled trailer: R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla in marriage of inconvenience

7

House of Gucci premiere: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and more

Elizabeth Debicki recreates Princess Diana's revenge dress, The Crown fans react

Stranger Things 4 teaser: Eleven is ready for ‘best spring break ever’, watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Eng vs NZ Semi Final
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP