Stranger Things BTS pictures show Vecna chilling with rolls in hair, Jonathan and Steve posing with Nancy

The finale of Stranger Things season 4 released on Netflix on Friday, leaving fans emotional with its bitter-sweet ending. Netflix India has now shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the filming which have been making fans laugh. The pictures showed the actors having some fun time while filming for the distressing finale. Also Read| Stranger Things season 4 finale: Almost perfect, one of the best bitter-sweet season endings ever

Netflix India shared a series of BTS pictures on its Instagram account on Sunday with the caption, "Happy pictures of the cast of #StrangerThings to make up for all the tears this season gave us." The first one was a candid picture of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) with Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), who had coffee in one hand and was busy on his phone. The second one was Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) flashing a smile while her nose bleed during the filming of her trance state scene.

Another picture showed Eddie with his best bud Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) sharing some lighter moments before their big fight. One showed the unlikely pair of Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) and Steve hanging out together with Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer). Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) was also in the picture.

One of the pictures showed Vecna/Henry/01 (Jamie Campbell Bower) chilling out while he got his hair done. The next was a picture of Jonathan hanging out with his stoner friend Argyle (Eduardo Franco), while another showed Nancy, Steve, Dustin, Robin, Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) sitting together with their face masks on. The last one showed Jonathan and Argyle with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), all of them flashing their middle finger.

Fans showered love on the post, with many of them dropping comments for Eddie. One wrote, "This cast has my whole heart." Another commented, "Yet to find Vecna’s happy pic!"

Volume 2 of Stranger Things season 4 crashed the Netflix app for a while after it started streaming on Friday. This was the penultimate season for the Netflix original, which also stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

